New GNSS passive patch antenna

The HP24510A from Taoglas is a stacked patch GNSS passive antenna that operates from 1215 to 1610 MHz covering the L1/L2 GNSS spectrum. It supports GPS/QZSS L1/L2, GLONASS G1/G2/G3, Galileo E1/E5b, BeiDou B1/B2b, SBAS (WAAS/EGNOS/GAGAN/SDCM/SNAS) constellations, and L Band correction signals at 1525 MHz. This RHCP polarised antenna delivers an antenna gain of up to 4,43 dBic at Zenith and has an efficiency of up to 69,41% with a VSWR of less than 1,0:1.
The HP24510A has a stacked patch construction that is designed to provide an even gain across the hemisphere with an exceptional axial ratio, making it extremely resilient to multipath rejection. This directional antenna also has exceptional phase centre stability to ensure a location is correctly established with cm-level accuracy in a navigation system. It is available in a ceramic package measuring 45 x 45 x 10 mm and is ideal for autonomous driving, precision agriculture, telematics & container/asset tracking, and timing accuracy synchronisation applications.
12 GHz four-channel multi-function chip RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ARF0412 from Advance RF is a highly integrated four-channel multifunction chip operating in the X-band with a working frequency range of 8 to 12 GHz.
Read more...IoT/M2M-optimised LTE module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.
Read more...Ultra-low power Bluetooth connectivity Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ delivers robust security and processing for common Bluetooth devices, while BG24L supports advanced AI/ML acceleration and Channel Sounding.
Read more...xG24 is now Bluetooth 6 certified Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs has been closely following the development of Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and is proud to announce that their xG24 SoCs and xGM240 modules are now Bluetooth 6.0 certified.