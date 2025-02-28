New GNSS passive patch antenna

28 February 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The HP24510A from Taoglas is a stacked patch GNSS passive antenna that operates from 1215 to 1610 MHz covering the L1/L2 GNSS spectrum. It supports GPS/QZSS L1/L2, GLONASS G1/G2/G3, Galileo E1/E5b, BeiDou B1/B2b, SBAS (WAAS/EGNOS/GAGAN/SDCM/SNAS) constellations, and L Band correction signals at 1525 MHz. This RHCP polarised antenna delivers an antenna gain of up to 4,43 dBic at Zenith and has an efficiency of up to 69,41% with a VSWR of less than 1,0:1.

The HP24510A has a stacked patch construction that is designed to provide an even gain across the hemisphere with an exceptional axial ratio, making it extremely resilient to multipath rejection. This directional antenna also has exceptional phase centre stability to ensure a location is correctly established with cm-level accuracy in a navigation system. It is available in a ceramic package measuring 45 x 45 x 10 mm and is ideal for autonomous driving, precision agriculture, telematics & container/asset tracking, and timing accuracy synchronisation applications.

