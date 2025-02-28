Latest MotorXpert software drives FOC motors without shunts or sensors

Power Integrations has announced MotorXpert v3.0, a software suite for configuration, control and sensing of BLDC inverters that utilise the company’s BridgeSwitch motor-driver ICs. The latest release of the software incorporates Power Integrations’ shuntless and sensorless technology for field-oriented control (FOC), adding support for advanced modulation schemes and unconditional startup under any load condition, along with significant improvements to the host user interface and debugging tools.

Cristian Ionescu-Catrina, product marketing manager at Power Integrations said, “MotorXpert simplifies single- and three-phase sensorless motor-drive designs. In this version 3.0 release, we have added a two-phase modulation scheme, which is ideal for applications that work in high temperature environments such as hot-water circulation pumps. The new modulation reduces inverter switching losses by 33%. Version 3.0 also features a five-fold improvement to our waveform visualisation tool and an enhanced zoom function, giving developers substantially more information for motor tuning and debugging.”

The MotorXpert v3.0 host-side application includes a graphical user interface with Power Integrations’ digital oscilloscope visualisation tool, which makes it easy to design and configure parameters and operation, and simplifies debugging. Parameter tool tips and a tuning assistant improve the development process, and the intuitive parameter list provides easy motor tuning.

The BridgeSwitch IC is a half-bridge motor driver of low RDSON FREDFET switches, controllers and drivers in a thermally efficient package. Sensorless feedback, fault reporting, and self and load protection are also available for applications from 30 to 750 W.

