Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Latest MotorXpert software drives FOC motors without shunts or sensors

28 February 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

Power Integrations has announced MotorXpert v3.0, a software suite for configuration, control and sensing of BLDC inverters that utilise the company’s BridgeSwitch motor-driver ICs. The latest release of the software incorporates Power Integrations’ shuntless and sensorless technology for field-oriented control (FOC), adding support for advanced modulation schemes and unconditional startup under any load condition, along with significant improvements to the host user interface and debugging tools.

Cristian Ionescu-Catrina, product marketing manager at Power Integrations said, “MotorXpert simplifies single- and three-phase sensorless motor-drive designs. In this version 3.0 release, we have added a two-phase modulation scheme, which is ideal for applications that work in high temperature environments such as hot-water circulation pumps. The new modulation reduces inverter switching losses by 33%. Version 3.0 also features a five-fold improvement to our waveform visualisation tool and an enhanced zoom function, giving developers substantially more information for motor tuning and debugging.”

The MotorXpert v3.0 host-side application includes a graphical user interface with Power Integrations’ digital oscilloscope visualisation tool, which makes it easy to design and configure parameters and operation, and simplifies debugging. Parameter tool tips and a tuning assistant improve the development process, and the intuitive parameter list provides easy motor tuning.

The BridgeSwitch IC is a half-bridge motor driver of low RDSON FREDFET switches, controllers and drivers in a thermally efficient package. Sensorless feedback, fault reporting, and self and load protection are also available for applications from 30 to 750 W.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 11 236 1900, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 236 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

RF arrestor provides robust protection
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
NexTek’s range of coaxial RF surge and lightning arrestors are designed and built to provide robust protection for any radio or coaxial RF transmission application.

Read more...
Wide-Bandgap Developer Forum 2025
Power Electronics / Power Management
To give designers the ultimate in design flexibility, the entire range of WBG power semiconductors will be provided including discretes, modules, and highly integrated solutions ranging from 40 V to 700 V for GaN and 400 V to 3,3 kV for SiC.

Read more...
New 5 kW and 8 kW hybrid inverters
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
Switching time from on-grid to off-grid mode is a rapid 5 ms allowing for protection of sensitive electronic equipment.

Read more...
Power relays for energy management applications
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The Panasonic Industry HE-R Series is an energy management relay designed for single-phase or 3-phase AC charging units, combining high capacity, high switching, and low operating power into a small size power relay.

Read more...
Programmable switching DC PSU series
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The SPS6000X Series from Siglent is a programmable switching DC power supply with a wide range of single output and constant power features.

Read more...
Tiny MLCCs at 1250 V
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has expanded its CGA series for automotive and C series for commercial multilayer ceramic capacitors to 10 nF at 1250 V in 3225 size.

Read more...
PMIC extends life of BLE products
Avnet Silica Power Electronics / Power Management
Nordic Semiconductor’s nPM2100 PMIC incorporates an ultra-efficient boost regulator and a wide range of energy-saving features to significantly extend operating time in non-rechargeable battery applications.

Read more...
PCB-mount 40 W converter
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
With an ultra-compact 2,5 x 2,5 mm package and a high-power density of 93 W/in3, these converters are optimised for efficiency and space-saving designs.

Read more...
Upgraded multiphase power inductor
iCorp Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The increased demand for computing power in data centres has resulted in the development of multi-phase ultra-low profile, ultra-high current copper magnetic co-fired power inductors.

Read more...
TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P receives carbon footprint verification
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
The Vanguard 1P trackers of TrinaTracker, a subsidiary of Trinasolar, have received Carbon Footprint Verification from the global inspections, certifications and laboratory testing provider Bureau Veritas.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved