New 5 kW and 8 kW hybrid inverters

The new Deye 5 kW and 8 kW hybrid inverters represent the company’s next generation single phase inverters. These reliable and energy efficient solutions have been designed for seamless power management. The range can optimise solar energy, ensure uninterrupted backup, and maximise energy efficiency for both domestic and business use.
The units feature a user-friendly LCD touch screen and buttons to provide easy operation, and monitoring is via either a web browser or a smartphone application. They are compatible with both lithium-ion and lead-acid battery chemistries.
Switching time from on-grid to off-grid mode is a rapid 5 ms allowing for protection of sensitive electronic equipment. The inverters have PV lightning protection, leakage current protection, and have an IP65 rating, allowing them to be used both indoors and outdoors.
RF arrestor provides robust protection RFiber Solutions
NexTek's range of coaxial RF surge and lightning arrestors are designed and built to provide robust protection for any radio or coaxial RF transmission application.
Wide-Bandgap Developer Forum 2025
To give designers the ultimate in design flexibility, the entire range of WBG power semiconductors will be provided including discretes, modules, and highly integrated solutions ranging from 40 V to 700 V for GaN and 400 V to 3,3 kV for SiC.
Power relays for energy management applications Future Electronics
The Panasonic Industry HE-R Series is an energy management relay designed for single-phase or 3-phase AC charging units, combining high capacity, high switching, and low operating power into a small size power relay.
Programmable switching DC PSU series Vepac Electronics
The SPS6000X Series from Siglent is a programmable switching DC power supply with a wide range of single output and constant power features.
Tiny MLCCs at 1250 V RS South Africa
TDK Corporation has expanded its CGA series for automotive and C series for commercial multilayer ceramic capacitors to 10 nF at 1250 V in 3225 size.
PMIC extends life of BLE products Avnet Silica
Nordic Semiconductor's nPM2100 PMIC incorporates an ultra-efficient boost regulator and a wide range of energy-saving features to significantly extend operating time in non-rechargeable battery applications.
PCB-mount 40 W converter Vepac Electronics
With an ultra-compact 2,5 x 2,5 mm package and a high-power density of 93 W/in3, these converters are optimised for efficiency and space-saving designs.
Upgraded multiphase power inductor iCorp Technologies
The increased demand for computing power in data centres has resulted in the development of multi-phase ultra-low profile, ultra-high current copper magnetic co-fired power inductors.