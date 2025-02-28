New 5 kW and 8 kW hybrid inverters

28 February 2025

The new Deye 5 kW and 8 kW hybrid inverters represent the company’s next generation single phase inverters. These reliable and energy efficient solutions have been designed for seamless power management. The range can optimise solar energy, ensure uninterrupted backup, and maximise energy efficiency for both domestic and business use.

The units feature a user-friendly LCD touch screen and buttons to provide easy operation, and monitoring is via either a web browser or a smartphone application. They are compatible with both lithium-ion and lead-acid battery chemistries.

Switching time from on-grid to off-grid mode is a rapid 5 ms allowing for protection of sensitive electronic equipment. The inverters have PV lightning protection, leakage current protection, and have an IP65 rating, allowing them to be used both indoors and outdoors.

