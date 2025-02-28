DMASS 2024 results

28 February 2025

Hermann Reiter, chairman DMASS Europe, recently announced the fourth-quarter and full year 2024 results, stating, “In 2024, the distribution industry in EMEA faced significant challenges, with losses of 5,6 billion Euro (-26,2%) compared to 2023. The semiconductor sector was particularly hard-hit, accounting for a reduction of 4,7 billion Euro (-31,9%).

Despite these setbacks, we firmly believe in the resilience and potential of a united Europe. By fostering collaboration and innovation, we can turn these challenges into opportunities for growth and prosperity.”

This imbalance in the drop across various technologies highlights the consequences of un-equalised inventory flooding. DMASS, encompassing both the Semiconductor and IP&E; segments, saw an overall decline of more than 26% in 2024 compared to 2023, equating to a quarter of our sales to customers and market.

The IP&E; segment experienced a year-over-year drop of 13,5%, with a 12,3% decline in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023. However, the semiconductor business faced a more severe downturn, with a 31,9% decrease compared to 2023 and a 30,3% drop in Q4 2024 compared to the same period last year.

At the product side, weakest sales were in MOS Micro and Standard Logic with a drop of over 40%. Only Optoelectronics and Programmable Logic seemed to do much better than average with a decrease of ‘only’ 14% and 5%.

In the IP&E; sector, passives are still showing a bigger decrease than electromechanical components and power supplies. The biggest drop can be seen with film capacitors with -26,1%, while sensors show a growth of 13%.

