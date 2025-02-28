Power relays for energy management applications

The Panasonic Industry HE-R Series is an energy management relay designed for single-phase or 3-phase AC charging units, combining high capacity, high switching, and low operating power into a small size power relay.

The HE-R Series relay also features a low coil-holding voltage for reduced power consumption and is PCB-mounted to ease board assembly. This relay also meets the necessary short circuit current rating (SCCR) to pass UL and IEC standards for EV charging equipment, making it suitable for charging stations and other industrial equipment.

The series feature high current carrying capability of up to 80 A at 277 V AC, but a low operating power of 0,49 W using reduced coil holding voltage. They also feature a short-circuit capability of I rms = 5 kA.

Applications include single phase AC chargers, three-phase AC chargers, industrial inverters (single- and three-phase), industrial welding machines, and solar inverters.

