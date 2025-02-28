Using satellite comms to end copper theft

In its 2023 financial year-end report, Transnet reported that 1121 km of copper cable had been stolen during that year, an amount representing an eight-fold increase over five years. According to Transnet COO Solly Letsoalo, this scourge could be a thing of the past by eliminating the use of copper cabling and switching to a satellite communication system. Speaking at RBCT’s annual presentation, he remarked that Transnet is currently pursuing ways of reducing its reliance on cabling for its train signalling systems. One of the ways put forward is to use remote satellite technology in place of cabling.

The state-owned enterprise is currently working on requests for proposals for such a system to be put in place, but no firm timeline has been established for a system like this to be operational.

For more information visit www.transnet.net





