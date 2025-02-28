Programmable switching DC PSU series

28 February 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

The SPS6000X Series from Siglent is a programmable switching DC power supply with a wide range of single output and constant power features.

This series includes two models, the SPS6225X and SPS6150X, which feature rated output voltages and currents of 200 V/25 A and 100 V/50 A, with a maximum output power of 1500 W. Users can connect up-to-five SPS6000X chassis of the same model in parallel to expand the output power to meet different application requirements.

Resolution of the voltage and current setting is 10 mV and 10 mA respectively, which applies to the 3,12-inch digital display as well. The units feature protection such as over-voltage, over-current, and over temperature.

The SPS6000X series allows users to customise the voltage and current rise and fall slopes. This feature enables precise testing of a device under test during voltage and current transitions, reducing the risk of damage from inrush currents. This capability is particularly useful for testing components like capacitors.

Both units are equipped with USB and LAN ports as standard for communication, with an optional USB-GPIB available. The PSUs are 44 mm (1U) in height and 19-inch in width for convenient rack mounting.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





