Programmable switching DC PSU series

The SPS6000X Series from Siglent is a programmable switching DC power supply with a wide range of single output and constant power features.
This series includes two models, the SPS6225X and SPS6150X, which feature rated output voltages and currents of 200 V/25 A and 100 V/50 A, with a maximum output power of 1500 W. Users can connect up-to-five SPS6000X chassis of the same model in parallel to expand the output power to meet different application requirements.
Resolution of the voltage and current setting is 10 mV and 10 mA respectively, which applies to the 3,12-inch digital display as well. The units feature protection such as over-voltage, over-current, and over temperature.
The SPS6000X series allows users to customise the voltage and current rise and fall slopes. This feature enables precise testing of a device under test during voltage and current transitions, reducing the risk of damage from inrush currents. This capability is particularly useful for testing components like capacitors.
Both units are equipped with USB and LAN ports as standard for communication, with an optional USB-GPIB available. The PSUs are 44 mm (1U) in height and 19-inch in width for convenient rack mounting.
RF arrestor provides robust protection RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
NexTek’s range of coaxial RF surge and lightning arrestors are designed and built to provide robust protection for any radio or coaxial RF transmission application.
Read more...Wide-Bandgap Developer Forum 2025
Power Electronics / Power Management
To give designers the ultimate in design flexibility, the entire range of WBG power semiconductors will be provided including discretes, modules, and highly integrated solutions ranging from 40 V to 700 V for GaN and 400 V to 3,3 kV for SiC.
Read more...Power relays for energy management applications Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The Panasonic Industry HE-R Series is an energy management relay designed for single-phase or 3-phase AC charging units, combining high capacity, high switching, and low operating power into a small size power relay.
Read more...Tiny MLCCs at 1250 V RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has expanded its CGA series for automotive and C series for commercial multilayer ceramic capacitors to 10 nF at 1250 V in 3225 size.
Read more...PMIC extends life of BLE products Avnet Silica
Power Electronics / Power Management
Nordic Semiconductor’s nPM2100 PMIC incorporates an ultra-efficient boost regulator and a wide range of energy-saving features to significantly extend operating time in non-rechargeable battery applications.
Read more...PCB-mount 40 W converter Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
With an ultra-compact 2,5 x 2,5 mm package and a high-power density of 93 W/in3, these converters are optimised for efficiency and space-saving designs.
Read more...Upgraded multiphase power inductor iCorp Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The increased demand for computing power in data centres has resulted in the development of multi-phase ultra-low profile, ultra-high current copper magnetic co-fired power inductors.