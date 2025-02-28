Strategic merger: Etion Create and Nanoteq

Reunert has announced the successful merger of two business units within the Applied Electronics Segment, namely Etion Create and Nanoteq, effective 1 October 2024. This marks a significant milestone in enhancing its offerings in cybersecurity while streamlining operational capabilities. The announcement comes ahead of the joint participation of both entities at the IDEX2025 exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in the week commencing 17 February 2025.
Trevor Raman, the segment CEO for Reunert Applied Electronics commented, “The merger will unlock significant growth potential by bringing together business development, financial, and technical acumen, while fostering greater innovation and operational efficiency; further aligning us to the Group’s strategy. The merged entity is well-positioned to continue providing world-class solutions across both local and global markets.”
Etion Create and Nanoteq bring complementary strengths to the cybersecurity landscape. Reunert expanded its cybersecurity portfolio through the acquisitions of Nanoteq in 2016 and Etion Create in 2022. Etion Create, an original design manufacturer, has made significant contributions across the defence, cybersecurity, mining, industrial and rail sectors in South Africa and abroad. Following the merger, the consolidated entity will operate and trade under the Etion Create brand. Nanoteq employees will be retained following the fulfilment of all contractual obligations, ensuring a smooth transition even after the dissolution of Nanoteq.
