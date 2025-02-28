Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Securex South Africa 2025

28 February 2025 News


According to Genetec’s State of Physical Security 2025 report, end users are demanding more from their suppliers. “Choosing physical security solutions does not solely fall on the shoulders of security professionals anymore. From IT teams and security operations (SecOps) to facilities teams, more people are getting involved in physical security decisions.

Given the growing emphasis on providing security solutions that cater to the needs of multiple departments, it is critical to provide a comprehensive platform for end users to source these solutions. Securex South Africa, which takes place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 3 to 5 June 2025, is a proven source of multiple integrated and future-proofed security technology.

“By featuring access control, surveillance, identity management, security software, physical security barriers, protective equipment, guarding services, and cybersecurity all under one roof, visitors can quickly and easily identify the best combination of technologies for their specific needs. Exhibitors benefit from the large footfall at Securex South Africa – just imagine gathering thousands of your potential customers in one place over a concentrated three-day period!” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions.

Anderson points out that not only can visitors gain pertinent information from the Securex South Africa exhibitors on best practice to ensure an all-inclusive security profile, but the free-to-attend sessions at the Securex Seminar Theatre provide additional opportunities to uncover current technology trends and legislation.

Securex South Africa 2025 is co-located with A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo to provide a time-saver for visitors looking for holistic solutions for their facilities.

For more information visit www.securex.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 835 1565
Email: [email protected]
www: www.specialised.com
Articles: More information and articles about Specialised Exhibitions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

DMASS 2024 results
News
The semiconductor business faced a severe downturn, with a 31,9% decrease compared to 2023 and a 30,3% drop in Q4 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Read more...
Using satellite comms to end copper theft
News
According to Transnet COO Solly Letsoalo, the scourge of copper theft could be a thing of the past by eliminating the use of copper cabling and switching to a satellite communication system.

Read more...
Strategic merger: Etion Create and Nanoteq
Etion Create News
Reunert has announced the successful merger of two business units within the Applied Electronics Segment, namely Etion Create and Nanoteq, effective 1 October 2024.

Read more...
Chinese AI causes Silicon Valley stocks to tumble
News
Many stocks took a downward spike, with Nvidia being the hardest hit, losing 16,9% after one day’s trading.

Read more...
Silicon Labs 4th quarter results
News
Silicon Labs has reported financial results for the fourth quarter with highlights including a total revenue of $166 million and Home & Life revenue up 11% to $78 million.

Read more...
Comtest Group celebrates 20 years!
Comtest News
The Comtest Group is proudly celebrating 20 years of successful trading in the southern African test and measurement, communications, equipment, solutions, and specialised systems markets.

Read more...
World’s first wood-panelled satellite launched
News
Developed by researchers at Kyoto University, it is hoped that wood can be used in future designs to replace certain metals.

Read more...
IIE receives full accreditation from ECSA
News
The Independent Institute of Education (IIE) has received full accreditation from the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) – the first private higher education provider in the country to be recognised in this manner by the industry authority.

Read more...
AMCOM product selection guide
RFiber Solutions News
AMCOM Communications, who specialise in a wide range of MMIC components, has released its 2025 semiconductor product selection guide.

Read more...
Datacentrix achieves Cisco IIoT certification
News
This certification underscores Datacentrix’s expertise in the deployment of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, empowering industries such as manufacturing, automotive, energy, oil and gas and critical infrastructure clients, to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved