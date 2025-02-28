Securex South Africa 2025

28 February 2025 News





According to Genetec’s State of Physical Security 2025 report, end users are demanding more from their suppliers. “Choosing physical security solutions does not solely fall on the shoulders of security professionals anymore. From IT teams and security operations (SecOps) to facilities teams, more people are getting involved in physical security decisions.

Given the growing emphasis on providing security solutions that cater to the needs of multiple departments, it is critical to provide a comprehensive platform for end users to source these solutions. Securex South Africa, which takes place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 3 to 5 June 2025, is a proven source of multiple integrated and future-proofed security technology.

“By featuring access control, surveillance, identity management, security software, physical security barriers, protective equipment, guarding services, and cybersecurity all under one roof, visitors can quickly and easily identify the best combination of technologies for their specific needs. Exhibitors benefit from the large footfall at Securex South Africa – just imagine gathering thousands of your potential customers in one place over a concentrated three-day period!” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions.

Anderson points out that not only can visitors gain pertinent information from the Securex South Africa exhibitors on best practice to ensure an all-inclusive security profile, but the free-to-attend sessions at the Securex Seminar Theatre provide additional opportunities to uncover current technology trends and legislation.

Securex South Africa 2025 is co-located with A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo to provide a time-saver for visitors looking for holistic solutions for their facilities.



