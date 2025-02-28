Silicon Labs 4th quarter results

Silicon Labs has reported financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended 28 December 2024. “The Silicon Labs team executed well to close out 2024, with fourth quarter revenue nearly doubling from the same quarter one year ago,” said Matt Johnson, president and chief executive officer at Silicon Labs. “Looking ahead, we expect sequential revenue growth to resume beginning in the first quarter and are encouraged by our 2025 outlook as design wins across several key focus areas continue to ramp into production throughout the year.”

Highlights of the report included total revenue of $166 million, with Home & Life revenue up 11% to $78 million. Unfortunately, Industrial & Commercial revenue dropped 8% during this period to $89 million.

GAAP gross margin was 54,3% with operating expenses sitting at $119 million. This resulted in an operating loss of $29 million and a loss per share of $0,73.

The company expects first-quarter revenue to be between $170 to $185 million.

