Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Comtest Group celebrates 20 years!

28 February 2025 News

It is said, ‘Time flies when you are having fun!’ and so it seems to be for the Comtest Group of Companies (established in 2005), which is proudly celebrating 20 years of successful trading in the southern African test and measurement, communications, equipment, solutions, and specialised systems markets.

In 2005, COMTEST was appointed Fluke’s Master Distributor for Southern Africa. Over the intervening years, numerous corporate awards followed, and many other manufacturers have allied with Comtest. The company has also forged alliances with leading international companies. Comtest represents the following international test and measurement companies: Beha-Amprobe, BK Precision, Fluke, Fluke Calibration, IET Labs, Franklin, Meriam, Microsemi, Midtronics, Pico Technologies, and Radian Research.

Comtest acquired Instrotech in November 2010. Instrotech is a supplier of high-quality process control instrumentation and industrial electronics and a leading producer of weighing electronics, signal conditioners, process calibrators, and digital display units with worldwide sales. Instrotech also imports instrumentation with distribution rights for reputable international partners and leading brand products, including Elis, Keller, Kobold, LR-Cal LTR, Michell Instruments, Monitran, Optris, Siko, Scancon, Selet, Semnix, Sensor Tech, and Vishay VPG Transducers.

Barend Niemand, Comtest Group CEO, said, “It has been a wonderfully exciting ride from the start! I can hardly believe we are in our 20th year – 20 years of innovation, hard work and achievement. The Comtest Team’s dedication and perseverance has resulted in growth and success. Above all, our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has brought us to this impressive milestone. I want to thank our suppliers, industry, and customers for their ongoing support; making this possible.”

“On a personal note,” he added, “I am truly privileged to have worked alongside my executive team, comprising Jannie Dirks, sales director; Eduard Arnold, financial director; Pieter Deysel, technical director; and Hugh du Plessis, R&D Director. My management style is ‘Open Door’ and participative, where staff are included in decision-making, and their input and ideas are encouraged. Comtest People are encouraged to self-manage and foster teamwork.”

In conclusion, Niemand went on to thank each member of staff for their contribution to Comtest’s success. “These innovative people have continuously reinvented themselves to develop new strategies to meet the challenges of ever-changing markets. The future holds exciting promise as we continue to trade actively throughout southern Africa, with an eye on generating more export sales to Europe and beyond.”

Comtest’s vision includes adding new products to its manufactured range and acquiring new companies aligning with its core business focus.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1821
Email: [email protected]
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

DMASS 2024 results
News
The semiconductor business faced a severe downturn, with a 31,9% decrease compared to 2023 and a 30,3% drop in Q4 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Read more...
Using satellite comms to end copper theft
News
According to Transnet COO Solly Letsoalo, the scourge of copper theft could be a thing of the past by eliminating the use of copper cabling and switching to a satellite communication system.

Read more...
Strategic merger: Etion Create and Nanoteq
Etion Create News
Reunert has announced the successful merger of two business units within the Applied Electronics Segment, namely Etion Create and Nanoteq, effective 1 October 2024.

Read more...
Securex South Africa 2025
Specialised Exhibitions News
Securex South Africa 2025 is co-located with A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo to provide a time-saver for visitors looking for holistic solutions for their facilities.

Read more...
Chinese AI causes Silicon Valley stocks to tumble
News
Many stocks took a downward spike, with Nvidia being the hardest hit, losing 16,9% after one day’s trading.

Read more...
Silicon Labs 4th quarter results
News
Silicon Labs has reported financial results for the fourth quarter with highlights including a total revenue of $166 million and Home & Life revenue up 11% to $78 million.

Read more...
World’s first wood-panelled satellite launched
News
Developed by researchers at Kyoto University, it is hoped that wood can be used in future designs to replace certain metals.

Read more...
IIE receives full accreditation from ECSA
News
The Independent Institute of Education (IIE) has received full accreditation from the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) – the first private higher education provider in the country to be recognised in this manner by the industry authority.

Read more...
AMCOM product selection guide
RFiber Solutions News
AMCOM Communications, who specialise in a wide range of MMIC components, has released its 2025 semiconductor product selection guide.

Read more...
Datacentrix achieves Cisco IIoT certification
News
This certification underscores Datacentrix’s expertise in the deployment of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, empowering industries such as manufacturing, automotive, energy, oil and gas and critical infrastructure clients, to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved