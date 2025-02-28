World’s first wood-panelled satellite launched

28 February 2025 News





The world’s first wood-panelled satellite has been launched into space. This is to evaluate the potential of timber as a renewable building material for future exploration missions to other celestial bodies such as the Moon and Mars.

Developed by Japanese researchers, this compact satellite weighs just 900 grams. It is first destined for the International Space Station (ISS) via a SpaceX mission. Once there, it will be deployed into Earth’s orbit to undergo rigorous testing.

Named LignoSat, derived from the Latin word for wood, the satellite features panels crafted from magnolia wood, assembled using a traditional Japanese joinery technique, which allows for panel assembly without the use of screws or glue. This innovative approach aims to assess wood’s durability and performance in the harsh conditions of space.

Developed by researchers at Kyoto University, it is hoped that wood can be used in future designs to replace certain metals. The university science professor, Koji Murata, told Reuters news agency that, “Wood is more durable in space than on Earth because there is no water or oxygen that would rot or inflame it.”

The satellite integrates sensors to measure how the wood reacts to the extreme environment of space during its destined 6-month, 400 km orbit above the Earth. Researchers are especially interested in how the wood holds up to the transition from -100 to 100°C every 45 minutes.

For more information visit www.space.com





