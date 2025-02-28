World’s first wood-panelled satellite launched
28 February 2025
News
The world’s first wood-panelled satellite has been launched into space. This is to evaluate the potential of timber as a renewable building material for future exploration missions to other celestial bodies such as the Moon and Mars.
Developed by Japanese researchers, this compact satellite weighs just 900 grams. It is first destined for the International Space Station (ISS) via a SpaceX mission. Once there, it will be deployed into Earth’s orbit to undergo rigorous testing.
Named LignoSat, derived from the Latin word for wood, the satellite features panels crafted from magnolia wood, assembled using a traditional Japanese joinery technique, which allows for panel assembly without the use of screws or glue. This innovative approach aims to assess wood’s durability and performance in the harsh conditions of space.
Developed by researchers at Kyoto University, it is hoped that wood can be used in future designs to replace certain metals. The university science professor, Koji Murata, told Reuters news agency that, “Wood is more durable in space than on Earth because there is no water or oxygen that would rot or inflame it.”
The satellite integrates sensors to measure how the wood reacts to the extreme environment of space during its destined 6-month, 400 km orbit above the Earth. Researchers are especially interested in how the wood holds up to the transition from -100 to 100°C every 45 minutes.
For more information visit www.space.com
Further reading:
DMASS 2024 results
News
The semiconductor business faced a severe downturn, with a 31,9% decrease compared to 2023 and a 30,3% drop in Q4 2024 compared to the same period last year.
Read more...
Using satellite comms to end copper theft
News
According to Transnet COO Solly Letsoalo, the scourge of copper theft could be a thing of the past by eliminating the use of copper cabling and switching to a satellite communication system.
Read more...
Strategic merger: Etion Create and Nanoteq
Etion Create
News
Reunert has announced the successful merger of two business units within the Applied Electronics Segment, namely Etion Create and Nanoteq, effective 1 October 2024.
Read more...
Securex South Africa 2025
Specialised Exhibitions
News
Securex South Africa 2025 is co-located with A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo to provide a time-saver for visitors looking for holistic solutions for their facilities.
Read more...
Chinese AI causes Silicon Valley stocks to tumble
News
Many stocks took a downward spike, with Nvidia being the hardest hit, losing 16,9% after one day’s trading.
Read more...
Silicon Labs 4th quarter results
News
Silicon Labs has reported financial results for the fourth quarter with highlights including a total revenue of $166 million and Home & Life revenue up 11% to $78 million.
Read more...
Comtest Group celebrates 20 years!
Comtest
News
The Comtest Group is proudly celebrating 20 years of successful trading in the southern African test and measurement, communications, equipment, solutions, and specialised systems markets.
Read more...
IIE receives full accreditation from ECSA
News
The Independent Institute of Education (IIE) has received full accreditation from the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) – the first private higher education provider in the country to be recognised in this manner by the industry authority.
Read more...
AMCOM product selection guide
RFiber Solutions
News
AMCOM Communications, who specialise in a wide range of MMIC components, has released its 2025 semiconductor product selection guide.
Read more...
Datacentrix achieves Cisco IIoT certification
News
This certification underscores Datacentrix’s expertise in the deployment of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, empowering industries such as manufacturing, automotive, energy, oil and gas and critical infrastructure clients, to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.
Read more...