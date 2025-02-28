Categories

Circuit & System Protection



Clearing the Static: Cleaning in an ESD-protected area

28 February 2025

By Greg Barron, Actum Group director


Greg Barron, Actum Group director

Cleaning in a protected electrostatic discharge (ESD) area is a critical task to maintain the integrity of sensitive electronic components and prevent damage caused by static electricity. ESD-protected areas (EPAs) are specifically designed to control electrostatic charges, and improper cleaning can introduce contaminants or disrupt the controlled environment. To ensure safety and compliance, cleaning should be performed using approved ESD-safe materials.

ESD-protected workplace areas and equipment (tables, floors, work mats, trays, tools, machine elements) should be cleaned with specialised antistatic cleaners. As a key component in any static control cleaning program, products should be non-toxic, non-flammable, and non-staining.

Anti-static topicals offer user-friendly solutions that effectively reduce static electricity. Actum offers a range of ACL Staticide products known for their ability to dissipate static charges to zero faster than any other anti-static topicals available in the market. ACL Staticide, as specialists in ESD product cleaning, has gained international recognition for innovation, quality, and reliability.

It is vital to give special attention to the cleaning of ESD floors. Neglecting the cleaning and maintenance of antistatic floors can jeopardise their ESD properties, potentially resulting in expensive replacements for both the damaged electronics and the floor itself. To ensure the long-term optimal performance of an ESD floor, regular cleaning with a dedicated ESD floor cleaner is essential.

Beyond physical cleaning, maintaining an ESD-safe environment also involves proper storage and handling of materials. Cleaning tools and chemicals should be stored in designated areas to prevent contamination, and all equipment should be periodically tested for ESD compliance. A well-maintained ESD area not only extends the life of sensitive electronics, but also enhances workplace safety and efficiency by reducing the potential for costly damage caused by electrostatic discharge.


Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Email: [email protected]
www: www.actum.co.za
Actum Electronics


