High-speed SAR ADC simplifies design

Analog Devices’ AD4080 Differential SAR ADCs are high-speed, 20-bit, low-noise, low-distortion, Easy Drive, successive approximation register (SAR) analogue-to-digital converters (ADCs).
Maintaining high performance (signal-to-noise and distortion (SINAD) ratio >90 dBFS) at signal frequencies over 1 MHz allows the AD4080 to operate in a wide variety of precision, wide-bandwidth data acquisition applications. Simplification of the input anti-alias filter configuration can be achieved by applying oversampling along with integrated digital filtering and decimation. This decreases noise and lowers the output data rate for applications that do not require the lowest latency of the AD4080.
The AD4080 Easy Drive reduces signal chain complexity and power consumption, while facilitating greater channel density and flexibility in companion component selection. The ADCs’ input structure was developed to minimise input-dependent signal currents, reducing converter-induced settling artifacts. The continuous acquisition architecture allows settling across the entire conversion cycle, easing ADC driver settling and bandwidth requirements compared to other high-speed data converters.
The ADI AD4080 incorporates several elements that simplify data converter integration: a low drift reference buffer, low dropout (LDO) regulators to develop ADC core and digital interface supply rails, and a 16K result data first-in first out (FIFO) buffer that can significantly reduce the load on the digital host. Additionally, critical supply and reference decoupling capacitors are integrated into the package to guarantee optimum performance, simplify printed circuit board (PCB) layout, and reduce the overall solution footprint.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ delivers robust security and processing for common Bluetooth devices, while BG24L supports advanced AI/ML acceleration and Channel Sounding.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs has been closely following the development of Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and is proud to announce that their xG24 SoCs and xGM240 modules are now Bluetooth 6.0 certified.
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The DAC has a 2-wire serial interface that operates at clock rates up to 400 kHz, and this interface is SMBus compatible, allowing multiple devices to be placed on the same bus.
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has launched the EVL250WMG1L resonant-converter reference design based on the MasterGaN1L System-in-Package (SiP), to accelerate the design of gallium-nitride (GaN) PSUs that deliver superior efficiency and power density.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADL8101 is an ultrawideband, low noise amplifier that operates from 10 kHz to 22 GHz with typical gain and noise figure of 14 dB and 3,5 dB respectively.