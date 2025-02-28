Transistor delivers power from DC to 6 GHz

WAVEPIA, an RFIC/MMIC design house based in Korea, designs and develops RF GaN HEMT bare dies and RF GaN transistors, which are customisable based on customer’ requirements. They provide devices and RF solutions named High Power GaN PLL and have solutions that operate up to 40 GHz and up to several hundred Watts.
The company has now released their latest GaN-on-SiC transistor, the WP2806015UH(S), that delivers 15 W from DC to 6 GHz at 28 V. This unmatched GaN transistor targets applications in electronic warfare, jamming, military communications, and data links.
12 GHz four-channel multi-function chip
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ARF0412 from Advance RF is a highly integrated four-channel multifunction chip operating in the X-band with a working frequency range of 8 to 12 GHz.
IoT/M2M-optimised LTE module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.
New GNSS passive patch antenna
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HP24510A from Taoglas is a stacked patch GNSS passive antenna that operates from 1215 to 1610 MHz covering the L1/L2 GNSS spectrum.
Ultra-low power Bluetooth connectivity
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ delivers robust security and processing for common Bluetooth devices, while BG24L supports advanced AI/ML acceleration and Channel Sounding.
xG24 is now Bluetooth 6 certified
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs has been closely following the development of Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and is proud to announce that their xG24 SoCs and xGM240 modules are now Bluetooth 6.0 certified.