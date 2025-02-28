Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Transistor delivers power from DC to 6 GHz

28 February 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

WAVEPIA, an RFIC/MMIC design house based in Korea, designs and develops RF GaN HEMT bare dies and RF GaN transistors, which are customisable based on customer’ requirements. They provide devices and RF solutions named High Power GaN PLL and have solutions that operate up to 40 GHz and up to several hundred Watts.

The company has now released their latest GaN-on-SiC transistor, the WP2806015UH(S), that delivers 15 W from DC to 6 GHz at 28 V. This unmatched GaN transistor targets applications in electronic warfare, jamming, military communications, and data links.


Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Email: [email protected]
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
NuVision Electronics


