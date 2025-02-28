NuWave Technologies: Excellence in electronic component procurement

Vernon Govender.

Vernon Govender, who holds a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering and an MBA, founded NuWave Technologies with a strong commitment to customer service and excellence. His passion for delivering outstanding service led him to establish a company dedicated to providing manufacturers in the electronics sector with a reliable and efficient product procurement experience.

Based in Randburg, Gauteng, NuWave Technologies is built on core values of integrity, honesty, transparency, and service excellence. These principles are deeply embedded in the company’s mission statement:

To consistently deliver a reliable service to its customers with unwavering honesty and integrity.

NuWave Technologies envisions becoming the most trusted supplier of electronic components, while creating a meaningful and positive impact on its customers and the industry it serves.

Comprehensive turnkey solutions

NuWave Technologies offers a full turnkey procurement-to-delivery solution, ensuring a seamless and transparent supply chain. By partnering with authorised manufacturers and suppliers, the company guarantees that clients receive only the highest quality components, while optimising time and resource efficiency.

Services include:

• Procurement: Sourcing and procuring high-quality electronic components from leading authorised manufacturers and suppliers.

• Incoming goods inspection: Ensuring that all components meet the highest industry standards in quality and are of the correct quantity.

• Kitting: Consolidating all Bill of Materials (BOM) parts to prepare ‘production-ready kits’ of electronic components, streamlining the assembly process for manufacturers.

Product offerings

NuWave Technologies sources and supplies a wide range of active and passive electronic components, including resistors, capacitors, diodes, transistors, varistors, inductors, thermistors, filters, and integrated circuits. Featured brands including Yageo, Vishay, Toshiba, Murata, Infineon, Texas Instruments, Panasonic, Microchip and much more.

The company has also partnered with YIC, offering an extensive range of GPS/GNSS modules, receivers, RF antennas, and frequency control products. As an authorised distributor of YIC GNSS modules, NuWave provides high-performance solutions featuring MediaTek positioning engines. These modules offer exceptional sensitivity, accuracy, and power efficiency, making them ideal for applications such as:

• Location-based services.

• Portable navigation devices.

• Vehicle navigation systems.

• Mobile phones.

• Internet of Things (IoT).

• Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

NuWave Technologies is also a reseller of Globalstar IoT asset tracking devices. These satellite IoT solutions provide near real-time tracking via the Globalstar Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network. Designed to streamline operations, monitor and manage assets, and enhance connectivity, these devices support industries that require remote monitoring and secure asset tracking.

Value-added proposition

NuWave Technologies serves a diverse range of industries, providing procurement solutions for customers in telecommunications, medical technology, automotive manufacturing, aerospace and defence, and consumer electronics.

The company sets itself apart through its global network of overseas suppliers, enabling access to high-quality components at competitive prices. Additionally, the company specialises in product life cycle management, proactively monitoring component availability and revisions to help clients avoid supply chain disruptions. By closely tracking product life cycles, NuWave ensures customers are well-prepared for changes, offering volume purchases when components approach end-of-life.

Through its commitment to quality, transparency, and customer-centric solutions, NuWave Technologies continues to strengthen its position as a trusted leader in electronic component procurement, delivering excellence to industries worldwide.

Credit(s)

NuWave Technologies






