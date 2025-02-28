Advanced eMMC storage solutions

28 February 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory





Alliance Memory provides advanced NAND flash memory storage solutions that follow the JEDEC eMMC v5.1 standard to meet the growing demand for efficient, high-capacity storage solutions in today’s digital era. These products combine a high-quality controller with Managed NAND storage. They are suitable for various uses in consumer electronics, industries, and network infrastructure. Alliance Memory designs solutions for seamless integration and efficient storage management.

Alliance Memory’s storage products, which are compatible with a variety of eMMC standards, serve a wide range of requirements. The product line spans from 4 GB to 128 GB storage capacities. 4 to 16 GB models use MLC NAND flash, while 32, 64 and 128 GB model uses TLC NAND flash. The 5 GB and 10 GB models use TLC NAND Flash configured as 3D-pSLC for high endurance, reliability and effectiveness.

With a clock frequency up to 200 MHz, the models have a maximum bandwidth of 400 MB/s. Bus width modes of 1-, 4- and 8-bits are available and wear levelling technology is integrated.

Alliance Memory’s small solutions eliminate the need for external controllers, saving space in device layouts. These solutions are great for saving space in mobile and IoT devices, as well as small-scale industrial machinery.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





