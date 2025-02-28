PMIC extends life of BLE products

28 February 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

Nordic Semiconductor has announced an addition to its nPM family of Power Management ICs (PMICs). The nPM2100 PMIC prolongs the operating time per battery for primary (non-rechargeable) battery applications by managing energy resources using an ultra-efficient boost regulator and a wide range of energy-saving features. Application examples for the nPM2100 include wireless mice and keyboards, consumer asset tracking, remote controls, and body-worn medical devices.

Examples of supported batteries are one or two AA/AAA/LRxx batteries (in series), or one 3 V LiMnO2 cell. Single- or dual-cell silver oxide and zinc-air coin-cell batteries are also supported, plus any other primary battery that operates within the nPM2100’s input voltage range.

The nPM2100 features a boost regulator with an output range of 1,8 to 3,3 V, powered from an input range of 0,7 to 3,4 V. The regulator can deliver up to 150 mA maximum current. The regulator also powers a Load Switch/LDO supplying up to 50 mA across an output range of 0,8 to 3,0 V. It features a quiescent current (IQ) of 150 nA and delivers up to 95% power conversion efficiency at 50 mA and 90,5% efficiency at 10 µA, making it one of the most efficient contemporary boost regulators on the market.

