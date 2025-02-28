Tiny power inductor for low noise applications

With the evolution of Bluetooth, chips, sensors and other technologies, the design of TWS earphones is becoming smaller and thinner, and the performance and size requirements of integrated inductors need to follow suit. Compared with the conventional winding inductor, the open magnetic circuit design is optimised to semi-magnetic shielding, which reduces magnetic leakage. This decreases the impact on other devices and lessens the noise of TWS earphones.

At the same time, the core material is optimised to effectively improve the current capacity. Compared with the open-circuit winding inductor, the saturation current is increased by >30% and the loss is reduced by nearly 30%. The dimensions of the MWPH series ranges from 1,0 x 0,5 mm to 1,6 x 0,8 mm , with an inductance range of 0,33 to 22 μH and a high Q and high SRF.

The MWPH series is widely used in consumer electronics and portable medical equipment, such as high-end mobile phones, TWS earphones, smart watches, bracelets, and pads.

