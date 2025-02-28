PCB-mount 40 W converter

28 February 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MJWI40 series represents the smallest encapsulated 40 W DC-DC isolated converters available, designed for compact, high-performance applications. With an ultra-compact 2,5 x 2,5 mm package and a high-power density of 93 W/in3, these converters are optimised for efficiency and space-saving designs. They feature an ultra-wide 4:1 input voltage range, fully regulated output voltage, and deliver up to 93% efficiency. The series also offers I/O isolation rated at 1500 V DC and operates in extreme temperatures from -40 to 85°C without a minimum load requirement.

Additional features of the series include low no-load power consumption, and comprehensive protections including under-voltage, overload, over temperature, and short circuit. They also include a convenient remote on/off control with output voltage trim. For enhanced thermal management, the MJWI40 series also provides an optional heatsink, ensuring optimal heat dissipation and stable performance in more demanding environments. Housed in a shielded metal case with an insulated baseplate, the MJWI40 series meets UL/cUL/IEC/EN 62368-1 safety standards.

These converters are ideal for applications such as server power supplies, communication equipment, and electric vehicle chargers.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





