Upgraded multiphase power inductor

28 February 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

With the rise in AI applications, the demand for computing power in data centres is rapidly increasing, pushing server farms and other equipment towards higher power ratings. This has resulted in the development of multi-phase ultra-low profile, ultra-high current copper magnetic co-fired power inductors HTF-MP.

Sunlord’s Multiphase co-fired power inductor HTF-MP series has upgraded the single-phase HTF-H products in terms of integrated applications. Compared with the single-phase HTF-H series, the HTF-MP series is more suitable for complex multiphase power supply applications in design, effectively meeting the needs of ultra-thin and high-power devices, such as high-performance computing platforms and low-profile electronic devices. Thanks to the innovative structural design, the HTF-MP series inductor has unique and powerful advantages:

• Compared with assembled inductors, it has no acoustic noise, lower EMI, and lower losses.

• Compared with traditional moulded inductors, it has higher magnetic permeability and better DCR.

• Compared with HTF-H inductors, it has higher integration and therefore saves more space.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





