NPU in the most powerful STM32 processor

The STM32N6 is STMicroelectronics’ newest and most powerful STM32 and the first to come with the company’s Neural-ART Accelerator, a custom neural processing unit (NPU) capable of 600 GOPS, thus allowing machine learning applications that demanded an accelerated microprocessor to now run on an MCU. That is 600 times more than what is possible on the fastest STM32H7, which does not feature an NPU. This breakthrough architecture not only allows for more operations per clock cycle and optimised data flow to prevent bottlenecks, but is also optimised for power consumption, delivering an impressive 3 TOPS/W.
It is also ST’s first Cortex-M55 MCU and one of the few in the industry to run at 800 MHz. Additionally, at 4,2 MB, the STM32N6 includes the largest embedded RAM on an STM32. It is the first device to include the NeoChrom GPU alongside an H.264 hardware encoder.
The STM32N6 also comes with a Gigabit Ethernet module with support for time-sensitive networking, six SPI and two I3C interfaces, two 12-bit ADCs, and four 32-bit advanced timers.
For customers who do not require an NPU, the STM32N6 will also be available without, making it more accessible.
Power relays for energy management applications
The Panasonic Industry HE-R Series is an energy management relay designed for single-phase or 3-phase AC charging units, combining high capacity, high switching, and low operating power into a small size power relay.
Advanced eMMC storage solutions
Alliance Memory provides advanced NAND flash memory storage solutions that follow the JEDEC eMMC v5.1 standard to meet the growing demand for efficient, high-capacity storage solutions in today's digital era.
Low-noise chip-scale atomic clock
Microchip Technology has announced its second generation Low-Noise Chip-Scale Atomic Clock, model SA65-LN, in a lower profile height and designed to operate in a wider temperature range.
ESP32-C6 achieves Thread 1.4 certification
The ESP32-C6 has achieved Thread 1.4 Interoperability Certification, offering secure commissioning, advanced diagnostics, enhanced internet connectivity with Thread over Infrastructure, and optimised energy-efficient device roles.
PCIe Gen 4 16-lane switch
Microchip's PCI100x devices deliver high performance and cost efficiency for any application where accelerated or specialised computing is used.