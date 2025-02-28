Coax achieves excellent performance

Many factors come into play when selecting coax cable for mm-wave applications. Four important attributes include ruggedness, flexibility, frequency range, and signal quality.
Nitrowave coax is Samtec’s new phase- and amplitude-stable coaxial cable. Nitrowave cable can be easily recognised because of its distinctive Samtec orange jacket. The cable offers improved stability with flexure over time.
Samtec has demonstrated this cable in a connector system in an environment that mimics a real-life application. Insertion loss (IL) and voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) was measured through a three metre Nitrowave cable from DC to 43 GHz using a Keysight VNA while the cable was being actively flexed. The cable ran through the Samtec arcade game, which is subject to movement, causing the cable to flex.
Over the three metre cable, the IL was measured at 8 dB, and the VSWR was 1,2. Over the course of the three-day demonstration, minimal variation was seen in the IL, showing excellent stability.
12 GHz four-channel multi-function chip RFiber Solutions
The ARF0412 from Advance RF is a highly integrated four-channel multifunction chip operating in the X-band with a working frequency range of 8 to 12 GHz.
Read more...IoT/M2M-optimised LTE module iCorp Technologies
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.
Read more...New GNSS passive patch antenna RF Design
The HP24510A from Taoglas is a stacked patch GNSS passive antenna that operates from 1215 to 1610 MHz covering the L1/L2 GNSS spectrum.
Read more...Ultra-low power Bluetooth connectivity Altron Arrow
Silicon Labs’ delivers robust security and processing for common Bluetooth devices, while BG24L supports advanced AI/ML acceleration and Channel Sounding.
Read more...xG24 is now Bluetooth 6 certified Altron Arrow
Silicon Labs has been closely following the development of Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and is proud to announce that their xG24 SoCs and xGM240 modules are now Bluetooth 6.0 certified.