Coax achieves excellent performance

Many factors come into play when selecting coax cable for mm-wave applications. Four important attributes include ruggedness, flexibility, frequency range, and signal quality.

Nitrowave coax is Samtec’s new phase- and amplitude-stable coaxial cable. Nitrowave cable can be easily recognised because of its distinctive Samtec orange jacket. The cable offers improved stability with flexure over time.

Samtec has demonstrated this cable in a connector system in an environment that mimics a real-life application. Insertion loss (IL) and voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) was measured through a three metre Nitrowave cable from DC to 43 GHz using a Keysight VNA while the cable was being actively flexed. The cable ran through the Samtec arcade game, which is subject to movement, causing the cable to flex.

Over the three metre cable, the IL was measured at 8 dB, and the VSWR was 1,2. Over the course of the three-day demonstration, minimal variation was seen in the IL, showing excellent stability.

