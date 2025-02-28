Low-noise chip-scale atomic clock

Developers need ultra-clean timing devices for aerospace and defence applications where SWaP constraints are critical. A Chip-Scale Atomic Clock (CSAC) is an essential reference for these systems, providing the necessary precise and stable timing where traditional atomic clocks are too large or power-hungry and where other satellite-based references may be compromised. Microchip Technology has announced its second generation Low-Noise Chip-Scale Atomic Clock (LN-CSAC), model SA65-LN, in a lower profile height and designed to operate in a wider temperature range, enabling low phase noise and atomic clock stability in demanding conditions.

Microchip has developed its own evacuated miniature crystal oscillator (EMXO) technology and integrated it into a CSAC, enabling the model SA65-LN to offer a reduced profile height of less than half an inch, while maintaining a power consumption of less than 295 mW. Operating within a wider temperature range of -40 to 80°C, the new LN-CSAC is designed to maintain its frequency and phase stability in extreme conditions for enhanced reliability.

The LN-CSAC combines the benefits of a crystal oscillator and an atomic clock in a single compact device.

