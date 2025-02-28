InterCal introduces a new range of calibrators

Calibration is a critical process in numerous industries, from manufacturing to healthcare, ensuring that instruments and devices provide accurate and reliable measurements. InterCal has now introduced a new range of laboratory calibrators from Tunkia.
The TD1880 is a multi-function calibrator with wide range and high accuracy. The unit integrates AC/DC standard voltage and current source, and can output DC\AC voltage,DC\AC current,DC\AC power, phase, frequency, analog resistance, and capacitance. The calibrator is ideal for calibrating up to 6,5 digits.
The company’s TH1950 is a new generation of top-level multi-function calibrator with a wider calibration range and higher calibration accuracy. It can generate AC and DC voltage and current signals with excellent performance and has built-in high-stability standard resistors. It can calibrate various series of digital multimeters and other precision electrical measuring instruments, and is widely used in power grids, measurement and testing, industrial manufacturing, scientific research and other fields.
