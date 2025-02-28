Ultra-low power Bluetooth connectivity

Silicon Labs has introduced the BG22L and BG24L SoCs for Bluetooth LE connectivity, with ‘L’ representing the new application-optimised Lite devices.
Optimised for common Bluetooth applications like asset tracking tags and small appliances, the BG22L brings the most competitive combination of security, processing power, and connectivity for high-volume, cost-sensitive, and low-power applications. The BG24L SoC includes the Silicon Labs accelerator for AI/ML applications and support for Bluetooth Channel Sounding for asset tracking and geofencing, even in the most crowded areas like packed warehouses and multi-family housing units.
With a 78 MHz ARM Cortex M33 processor, 768 kB of Flash, and 96 kB of RAM in a 5 x 5 mm QFN40 packaging, the BG24L is a cost-effective SoC for high-volume Bluetooth Channel Sounding. For AI and machine learning applications, the BG24L also includes Silicon Labs’ proprietary Matrix Vector Processor (MVP) AI/ML accelerator.
12 GHz four-channel multi-function chip RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ARF0412 from Advance RF is a highly integrated four-channel multifunction chip operating in the X-band with a working frequency range of 8 to 12 GHz.
Read more...IoT/M2M-optimised LTE module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.
Read more...New GNSS passive patch antenna RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HP24510A from Taoglas is a stacked patch GNSS passive antenna that operates from 1215 to 1610 MHz covering the L1/L2 GNSS spectrum.
Read more...High-speed SAR ADC simplifies design Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADI AD4080 simplifies data converter integration by integrating a low drift reference buffer, low dropout regulators and a 16K result data FIFO buffer.