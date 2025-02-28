Ultra-low power Bluetooth connectivity

28 February 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





Silicon Labs has introduced the BG22L and BG24L SoCs for Bluetooth LE connectivity, with ‘L’ representing the new application-optimised Lite devices.

Optimised for common Bluetooth applications like asset tracking tags and small appliances, the BG22L brings the most competitive combination of security, processing power, and connectivity for high-volume, cost-sensitive, and low-power applications. The BG24L SoC includes the Silicon Labs accelerator for AI/ML applications and support for Bluetooth Channel Sounding for asset tracking and geofencing, even in the most crowded areas like packed warehouses and multi-family housing units.

With a 78 MHz ARM Cortex M33 processor, 768 kB of Flash, and 96 kB of RAM in a 5 x 5 mm QFN40 packaging, the BG24L is a cost-effective SoC for high-volume Bluetooth Channel Sounding. For AI and machine learning applications, the BG24L also includes Silicon Labs’ proprietary Matrix Vector Processor (MVP) AI/ML accelerator.

