Power Energy Meter for solar projects

The Mi550 Power Energy Meter is a handheld three-phase power quality analyser designed for accurate measurement and monitoring in solar energy projects. It connects externally with Rogowski coils or voltage-type CTs, allowing for non-dismantling wire testing, which reduces installation time and costs.
The Mi550 supports single-phase and three-phase systems, measuring parameters such as current, voltage, power factor, harmonics, power quality, and energy consumption. It records waveforms and programmable interval measurement values, storing data on an internal 32GB memory card.
With an RJ45 Ethernet interface and Modbus TCP protocol, the Mi550 transmits real-time electrical data to system data centres. The unit’s ability to detect voltage dips, unbalance, and harmonic distortions helps optimise solar power generation and maintenance for solar projects.
This device ensures efficient solar plant operation by providing real-time power quality analysis, reducing downtime, and improving energy output.
InterCal introduces a new range of calibrators
Calibration is a critical process in numerous industries, from manufacturing to healthcare, ensuring that instruments and devices provide accurate and reliable measurements.
MT8870A for NTN NB-IoT testing
Samsung Electronics has selected the Anritsu Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A for use on the mass-production lines of the Galaxy S25.
XJLink-PF40 JTAG controller
XJTAG, a specialist in electronic testing, has released its new XJLink-PF40 JTAG controller together with version 4 of its popular PCB software testing suite.
Water detection sensor
Recently, a major global automaker experienced significant issues caused by coolant leaking within the battery system, resulting in short circuit and a subsequent fire that destroyed the vehicle.
Air temperature and humidity transmitter
The RHT air temperature and humidity transmitter is a fully wireless solution designed for seamless measurement of temperature and humidity over long distances.
60 MHz 16-bit AWG
Siglent’s SDG1000X Plus series function/arbitrary waveform generator offers a maximum output frequency of 60 MHz, 16-bit vertical resolution, 1 GSa/s sampling rate, and 8 Mpts arbitrary waveform length.
AC programmable power
TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of the TDK-Lambda brand GENESYS AC and GENESYS AC PRO series of 2 kVA and 3 kVA rated programmable AC power sources.