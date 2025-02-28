Power Energy Meter for solar projects

28 February 2025 Test & Measurement

The Mi550 Power Energy Meter is a handheld three-phase power quality analyser designed for accurate measurement and monitoring in solar energy projects. It connects externally with Rogowski coils or voltage-type CTs, allowing for non-dismantling wire testing, which reduces installation time and costs.

The Mi550 supports single-phase and three-phase systems, measuring parameters such as current, voltage, power factor, harmonics, power quality, and energy consumption. It records waveforms and programmable interval measurement values, storing data on an internal 32GB memory card.

With an RJ45 Ethernet interface and Modbus TCP protocol, the Mi550 transmits real-time electrical data to system data centres. The unit’s ability to detect voltage dips, unbalance, and harmonic distortions helps optimise solar power generation and maintenance for solar projects.

This device ensures efficient solar plant operation by providing real-time power quality analysis, reducing downtime, and improving energy output.

Credit(s)

Mimic Components





