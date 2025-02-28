Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Power Energy Meter for solar projects

28 February 2025 Test & Measurement

The Mi550 Power Energy Meter is a handheld three-phase power quality analyser designed for accurate measurement and monitoring in solar energy projects. It connects externally with Rogowski coils or voltage-type CTs, allowing for non-dismantling wire testing, which reduces installation time and costs.

The Mi550 supports single-phase and three-phase systems, measuring parameters such as current, voltage, power factor, harmonics, power quality, and energy consumption. It records waveforms and programmable interval measurement values, storing data on an internal 32GB memory card.

With an RJ45 Ethernet interface and Modbus TCP protocol, the Mi550 transmits real-time electrical data to system data centres. The unit’s ability to detect voltage dips, unbalance, and harmonic distortions helps optimise solar power generation and maintenance for solar projects.

This device ensures efficient solar plant operation by providing real-time power quality analysis, reducing downtime, and improving energy output.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 689 5700
Email: [email protected]
www: www.mimic.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Mimic Components


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

InterCal introduces a new range of calibrators
Intercal Test & Measurement
Calibration is a critical process in numerous industries, from manufacturing to healthcare, ensuring that instruments and devices provide accurate and reliable measurements.

Read more...
MT8870A for NTN NB-IoT testing
Tamashi Technology Investments Test & Measurement
Samsung Electronics has selected the Anritsu Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A for use on the mass-production lines of the Galaxy S25.

Read more...
XJLink-PF40 JTAG controller
ASIC Design Services Test & Measurement
XJTAG, a specialist in electronic testing, has released its new XJLink-PF40 JTAG controller together with version 4 of its popular PCB software testing suite.

Read more...
INTEGRA Biosciences’ reagent dispenser now supports SiLA-2 integration
Test & Measurement
This new functionality will make it even easier to integrate the WELLJET into automated laboratory workflows, helping labs to enhance their productivity and reproducibility.

Read more...
Advanced portable spectrum analyser
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
HAROGIC has introduced the SAE-200, a USB-based real-time spectrum analyser that operates from 9 to 20 GHz with a 100 MHz bandwidth.

Read more...
Water detection sensor
Test & Measurement
Recently, a major global automaker experienced significant issues caused by coolant leaking within the battery system, resulting in short circuit and a subsequent fire that destroyed the vehicle.

Read more...
New atom-based thermometer measures temperature more accurately
Test & Measurement
Beyond precision science, the new thermometer could have wide-ranging applications in challenging environments from spacecraft to advanced manufacturing plants, where sensitive temperature readings are essential.

Read more...
Air temperature and humidity transmitter
Mimic Components Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RHT air temperature and humidity transmitter is a fully wireless solution designed for seamless measurement of temperature and humidity over long distances.

Read more...
60 MHz 16-bit AWG
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
Siglent’s SDG1000X Plus series function/arbitrary waveform generator offers a maximum output frequency of 60 MHz, 16-bit vertical resolution, 1 GSa/s sampling rate, and 8 Mpts arbitrary waveform length.

Read more...
AC programmable power
Accutronics Test & Measurement
TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of the TDK-Lambda brand GENESYS AC and GENESYS AC PRO series of 2 kVA and 3 kVA rated programmable AC power sources.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved