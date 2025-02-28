The FGM840R is a cutting-edge MCU Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth combo module from Quectel. It has a built-in Cortex M33 and M23 dual-core processor with a main-core frequency of up to 200 MHz. The module supports IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n protocol and BLE 5.0, supporting both the 2,4 and 5 GHz frequency bands. The FGM840R integrates 512 kB RAM and 4 MB Flash storage.
This combo module is in an LGA form factor with an ultra-compact package size of 12,5 x 13,2 x 2,05 mm, which optimises the size and cost for end-products making it compatible across a wide range of designs.
It complies with WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK and WPA3-SAE security standards, and supports comprehensive security such as TRNG (true random number generator), AES-128, TrustZone, Secure Boot and flash encryption.
Supporting up to 20 GPIO interfaces, which can be multiplexed as UART, SPI, I2C, ADC, PWM, SDIO and USB functions, the module provides flexibility and versatility for a range of applications, especially in smart homes and industrial IoT scenarios.
12 GHz four-channel multi-function chip
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ARF0412 from Advance RF is a highly integrated four-channel multifunction chip operating in the X-band with a working frequency range of 8 to 12 GHz.
IoT/M2M-optimised LTE module
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.
New GNSS passive patch antenna
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HP24510A from Taoglas is a stacked patch GNSS passive antenna that operates from 1215 to 1610 MHz covering the L1/L2 GNSS spectrum.
Tiny power inductor for low noise applications
Passive Components
With the evolution of Bluetooth, chips, sensors and other technologies, the design of TWS earphones is becoming smaller and thinner, and the performance and size requirements of integrated inductors need to follow suit.
Upgraded multiphase power inductor
Power Electronics / Power Management
The increased demand for computing power in data centres has resulted in the development of multi-phase ultra-low profile, ultra-high current copper magnetic co-fired power inductors.
Ultra-low power Bluetooth connectivity
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ delivers robust security and processing for common Bluetooth devices, while BG24L supports advanced AI/ML acceleration and Channel Sounding.