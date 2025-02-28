Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth LE 5.0 module

28 February 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





The FGM840R is a cutting-edge MCU Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth combo module from Quectel. It has a built-in Cortex M33 and M23 dual-core processor with a main-core frequency of up to 200 MHz. The module supports IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n protocol and BLE 5.0, supporting both the 2,4 and 5 GHz frequency bands. The FGM840R integrates 512 kB RAM and 4 MB Flash storage.

This combo module is in an LGA form factor with an ultra-compact package size of 12,5 x 13,2 x 2,05 mm , which optimises the size and cost for end-products making it compatible across a wide range of designs.

It complies with WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK and WPA3-SAE security standards, and supports comprehensive security such as TRNG (true random number generator), AES-128, TrustZone, Secure Boot and flash encryption.

Supporting up to 20 GPIO interfaces, which can be multiplexed as UART, SPI, I2C, ADC, PWM, SDIO and USB functions, the module provides flexibility and versatility for a range of applications, especially in smart homes and industrial IoT scenarios.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





