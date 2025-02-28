TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P receives carbon footprint verification

The Vanguard 1P trackers of TrinaTracker, a subsidiary of Trinasolar, have received Carbon Footprint Verification from the global inspections, certifications and laboratory testing provider, Bureau Veritas.

The certification process encompasses raw material procurement, pre-processing, manufacturing and transportation. This certification affirms that the greenhouse gas emissions of the Vanguard 1P trackers, throughout their lifecycle, comply with the requirements set forth in ISO 14067:2018 (Greenhouse gases – Carbon footprint of products – Requirements and guidelines for quantification).

TrinaTracker is committed to delivering innovative, sustainable and low-carbon products to its global customer base. The latest certification not only underscores this commitment, but also establishes a benchmark for sustainable development worldwide.

Bureau Veritas, founded in 1828 and based in France, provides independent verification services in many areas, including quality, environmental management, occupational health and safety, and social responsibility, with certifications that are globally trusted.

