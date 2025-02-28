TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P receives carbon footprint verification

The Vanguard 1P trackers of TrinaTracker, a subsidiary of Trinasolar, have received Carbon Footprint Verification from the global inspections, certifications and laboratory testing provider, Bureau Veritas.
The certification process encompasses raw material procurement, pre-processing, manufacturing and transportation. This certification affirms that the greenhouse gas emissions of the Vanguard 1P trackers, throughout their lifecycle, comply with the requirements set forth in ISO 14067:2018 (Greenhouse gases – Carbon footprint of products – Requirements and guidelines for quantification).
TrinaTracker is committed to delivering innovative, sustainable and low-carbon products to its global customer base. The latest certification not only underscores this commitment, but also establishes a benchmark for sustainable development worldwide.
Bureau Veritas, founded in 1828 and based in France, provides independent verification services in many areas, including quality, environmental management, occupational health and safety, and social responsibility, with certifications that are globally trusted.
RF arrestor provides robust protection
NexTek’s range of coaxial RF surge and lightning arrestors are designed and built to provide robust protection for any radio or coaxial RF transmission application.
To give designers the ultimate in design flexibility, the entire range of WBG power semiconductors will be provided including discretes, modules, and highly integrated solutions ranging from 40 V to 700 V for GaN and 400 V to 3,3 kV for SiC.
The Panasonic Industry HE-R Series is an energy management relay designed for single-phase or 3-phase AC charging units, combining high capacity, high switching, and low operating power into a small size power relay.
The SPS6000X Series from Siglent is a programmable switching DC power supply with a wide range of single output and constant power features.
TDK Corporation has expanded its CGA series for automotive and C series for commercial multilayer ceramic capacitors to 10 nF at 1250 V in 3225 size.
Nordic Semiconductor’s nPM2100 PMIC incorporates an ultra-efficient boost regulator and a wide range of energy-saving features to significantly extend operating time in non-rechargeable battery applications.
With an ultra-compact 2,5 x 2,5 mm package and a high-power density of 93 W/in3, these converters are optimised for efficiency and space-saving designs.
The increased demand for computing power in data centres has resulted in the development of multi-phase ultra-low profile, ultra-high current copper magnetic co-fired power inductors.