Wi-Fi 8: The next evolution in wireless connectivity
28 February 2025
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi 7, the latest iteration of wireless connectivity, has yet to be officially ratified, but this has not stopped development of the next evolution in connectivity, Wi-Fi 8. This next generation of Wi-Fi is currently under development, with a strong focus on enhancing user experience rather than simply increasing speed. Known as IEEE 802.11bn Ultra High Reliability, this upcoming standard is still years away from deployment. However, many details are already known about the new standard.
China is currently the driving force behind Wi-Fi 8. With the country boasting around 650 million broadband subscribers with an average speed of over 450 Mbps, China is perfectly positioned at the forefront of the wireless technology evolution.
Key goals and capabilities of Wi-Fi 8
Wi-Fi 8 aims to accommodate the increasing demands of high-speed broadband, ensuring seamless connectivity for multi-gigabit networks. Wi-Fi 8 is expected to deliver a minimum aggregate throughput of 100 Gbps – a significant leap in wireless performance. This target underscores the need for networks capable of handling the ever-growing volume of connected devices and data-intensive applications. As of November 2024, MediaTek suggests that Wi-Fi 8 will retain many characteristics of Wi-Fi 7, including:
• A maximum physical layer (PHY) rate of 2880 Mbps x 8, or 23 Gbps.
• Utilisation of the same three frequency bands: 2,4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz.
• Continued support for 4096 QAM modulation across a 320 MHz maximum channel bandwidth.
While Wi-Fi 8 remains in its early development stages, its evolution signals a future where reliability and efficiency take precedence over raw speed. As the demand for faster, more stable wireless connections continues to grow, Wi-Fi 8 is set to play a critical role in shaping next-generation networks, ensuring seamless connectivity across homes, businesses, and emerging technologies.
