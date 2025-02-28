Categories

ESP32-C6 achieves Thread 1.4 certification

28 February 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

The ESP32-C6 has achieved Thread 1.4 Interoperability Certification, offering secure commissioning, advanced diagnostics, enhanced internet connectivity with Thread over Infrastructure, and optimised energy-efficient device roles for robust IoT ecosystems. This marks a significant milestone in Espressif System’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art IoT solutions.

Tested by the Thread Group’s authorised test laboratory, the ESP32-C6 demonstrated seamless compatibility with the latest Thread 1.4 protocol, ensuring robust performance, enhanced security, and interoperability across a wide range of IoT devices.

Key Highlights Thread 1.4 include:

• Secure device commissioning:

The ESP32-C6 supports Thread Commissioning Over Authenticated TLS (TCAT), simplifying the deployment of Thread devices.

• Advanced diagnostics for network reliability:

Thread 1.4 introduces extended diagnostic tools that simplify troubleshooting and enable developers to collect critical diagnostic data from devices.

• Flexible device roles for energy efficiency:

The ESP32-C6 supports critical Thread device roles, such as Full-Thread Devices (FTD), minimal-thread devices (MED), and Sleepy-End Devices (SED). Thread 1.4 optimises these roles, enabling ESP32-C6-based devices to be more power-efficient, while maintaining robust connectivity.

• Enhanced internet connectivity with Thread over Infrastructure:

Thread 1.4 enhances internet connectivity for devices by supporting both IPv6 and IPv4. It allows Thread devices to obtain globally routable IPv6 addresses via DHCPv6 Prefix Delegation, enabling direct communication with other IPv6-enabled services.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Email: [email protected]
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


