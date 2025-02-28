The ESP32-C6 has achieved Thread 1.4 Interoperability Certification, offering secure commissioning, advanced diagnostics, enhanced internet connectivity with Thread over Infrastructure, and optimised energy-efficient device roles for robust IoT ecosystems. This marks a significant milestone in Espressif System’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art IoT solutions.
Tested by the Thread Group’s authorised test laboratory, the ESP32-C6 demonstrated seamless compatibility with the latest Thread 1.4 protocol, ensuring robust performance, enhanced security, and interoperability across a wide range of IoT devices.
Key Highlights Thread 1.4 include:
• Secure device commissioning:
The ESP32-C6 supports Thread Commissioning Over Authenticated TLS (TCAT), simplifying the deployment of Thread devices.
• Advanced diagnostics for network reliability:
Thread 1.4 introduces extended diagnostic tools that simplify troubleshooting and enable developers to collect critical diagnostic data from devices.
• Flexible device roles for energy efficiency:
The ESP32-C6 supports critical Thread device roles, such as Full-Thread Devices (FTD), minimal-thread devices (MED), and Sleepy-End Devices (SED). Thread 1.4 optimises these roles, enabling ESP32-C6-based devices to be more power-efficient, while maintaining robust connectivity.
• Enhanced internet connectivity with Thread over Infrastructure:
Thread 1.4 enhances internet connectivity for devices by supporting both IPv6 and IPv4. It allows Thread devices to obtain globally routable IPv6 addresses via DHCPv6 Prefix Delegation, enabling direct communication with other IPv6-enabled services.
IoT/M2M-optimised LTE module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.
Read more...Advanced eMMC storage solutions Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Alliance Memory provides advanced NAND flash memory storage solutions that follow the JEDEC eMMC v5.1 standard to meet the growing demand for efficient, high-capacity storage solutions in today’s digital era.
Read more...Tiny power inductor for low noise applications iCorp Technologies
Passive Components
With the evolution of Bluetooth, chips, sensors and other technologies, the design of TWS earphones is becoming smaller and thinner, and the performance and size requirements of integrated inductors need to follow suit.
Read more...Upgraded multiphase power inductor iCorp Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The increased demand for computing power in data centres has resulted in the development of multi-phase ultra-low profile, ultra-high current copper magnetic co-fired power inductors.
Read more...Low-noise chip-scale atomic clock Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology has announced its second generation Low-Noise Chip-Scale Atomic Clock, model SA65-LN, in a lower profile height and designed to operate in a wider temperature range.
Read more...iCorp Technologies: 17 and counting! iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
iCorp has emerged as a force to be reckoned with amongst the electronic component distribution players and, since its inception, has migrated from being a broad-based supplier to a more focused electronic component distributor.