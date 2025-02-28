Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

xG24 is now Bluetooth 6 certified

28 February 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

When Bluetooth Core Specification Version 6 was announced in September 2024, one of the exciting enhancements included greater accuracy for distance measurement, Bluetooth Channel Sounding.

This improvement in the specification has been particularly exciting for wireless IoT device makers because of the opportunities it unlocks to better utilise localisation and proximity awareness.

Silicon Labs has been closely following the development of Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and is proud to announce that their xG24 SoCs and xGM240 modules are now Bluetooth 6.0 certified. Bluetooth Channel Sounding represents a substantial upgrade over currently available RSSI-based approaches to Bluetooth LE distance measurement in both distance estimation accuracy and security.

With the xG24 SoCs and xGM240 modules, Silicon Labs is one of the first silicon providers to deliver a solution qualified and listed by the Bluetooth SIG. The small form factor of the EFR32MG24 makes it possible to deploy Bluetooth Channel Sounding in small devices like key fobs.

For example, in keyless entry, Bluetooth Channel Sounding is used for zonal detection to securely authenticate the person approaching the vehicle or the smart lock. In asset management, Bluetooth Channel Sounding can be used to track the position of mobile assets through zones and boundaries maintained by an arrangement of statically positioned locator devices.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

12 GHz four-channel multi-function chip
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ARF0412 from Advance RF is a highly integrated four-channel multifunction chip operating in the X-band with a working frequency range of 8 to 12 GHz.

Read more...
Strengthening public infrastructure with RFID tech
Osiris Technical Systems Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RFID technology, which enables automatic identification and tracking of objects, can play a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency and resilience of public infrastructure.

Read more...
IoT/M2M-optimised LTE module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.

Read more...
New GNSS passive patch antenna
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HP24510A from Taoglas is a stacked patch GNSS passive antenna that operates from 1215 to 1610 MHz covering the L1/L2 GNSS spectrum.

Read more...
High-speed SAR ADC simplifies design
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADI AD4080 simplifies data converter integration by integrating a low drift reference buffer, low dropout regulators and a 16K result data FIFO buffer.

Read more...
Transistor delivers power from DC to 6 GHz
NuVision Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
WAVEPIA has released their latest GaN-on-SiC transistor, the WP2806015UH(S), that delivers 15 W from DC to 6 GHz at 28 V.

Read more...
Arduino platform with Analog Devices technology for flexible industrial control
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
Software-configurable systems enable industrial OEMs to deliver unprecedented flexibility to the factory floor, while simplifying product complexity.

Read more...
Coax achieves excellent performance
Spectrum Concepts Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Samtec’s new coaxial cable achieves excellent performance while subject to dynamic flexing.

Read more...
Ultra-low power Bluetooth connectivity
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ delivers robust security and processing for common Bluetooth devices, while BG24L supports advanced AI/ML acceleration and Channel Sounding.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth LE 5.0 module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The FGM840R has a built-in Cortex M33 and M23 dual-core processor and supports IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n protocol and BLE 5.0.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved