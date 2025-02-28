xG24 is now Bluetooth 6 certified

When Bluetooth Core Specification Version 6 was announced in September 2024, one of the exciting enhancements included greater accuracy for distance measurement, Bluetooth Channel Sounding.
This improvement in the specification has been particularly exciting for wireless IoT device makers because of the opportunities it unlocks to better utilise localisation and proximity awareness.
Silicon Labs has been closely following the development of Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and is proud to announce that their xG24 SoCs and xGM240 modules are now Bluetooth 6.0 certified. Bluetooth Channel Sounding represents a substantial upgrade over currently available RSSI-based approaches to Bluetooth LE distance measurement in both distance estimation accuracy and security.
With the xG24 SoCs and xGM240 modules, Silicon Labs is one of the first silicon providers to deliver a solution qualified and listed by the Bluetooth SIG. The small form factor of the EFR32MG24 makes it possible to deploy Bluetooth Channel Sounding in small devices like key fobs.
For example, in keyless entry, Bluetooth Channel Sounding is used for zonal detection to securely authenticate the person approaching the vehicle or the smart lock. In asset management, Bluetooth Channel Sounding can be used to track the position of mobile assets through zones and boundaries maintained by an arrangement of statically positioned locator devices.
12 GHz four-channel multi-function chip RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ARF0412 from Advance RF is a highly integrated four-channel multifunction chip operating in the X-band with a working frequency range of 8 to 12 GHz.
Read more...IoT/M2M-optimised LTE module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.
Read more...New GNSS passive patch antenna RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HP24510A from Taoglas is a stacked patch GNSS passive antenna that operates from 1215 to 1610 MHz covering the L1/L2 GNSS spectrum.
Read more...High-speed SAR ADC simplifies design Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADI AD4080 simplifies data converter integration by integrating a low drift reference buffer, low dropout regulators and a 16K result data FIFO buffer.
Read more...Ultra-low power Bluetooth connectivity Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ delivers robust security and processing for common Bluetooth devices, while BG24L supports advanced AI/ML acceleration and Channel Sounding.