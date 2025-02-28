xG24 is now Bluetooth 6 certified

When Bluetooth Core Specification Version 6 was announced in September 2024, one of the exciting enhancements included greater accuracy for distance measurement, Bluetooth Channel Sounding.

This improvement in the specification has been particularly exciting for wireless IoT device makers because of the opportunities it unlocks to better utilise localisation and proximity awareness.

Silicon Labs has been closely following the development of Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and is proud to announce that their xG24 SoCs and xGM240 modules are now Bluetooth 6.0 certified. Bluetooth Channel Sounding represents a substantial upgrade over currently available RSSI-based approaches to Bluetooth LE distance measurement in both distance estimation accuracy and security.

With the xG24 SoCs and xGM240 modules, Silicon Labs is one of the first silicon providers to deliver a solution qualified and listed by the Bluetooth SIG. The small form factor of the EFR32MG24 makes it possible to deploy Bluetooth Channel Sounding in small devices like key fobs.

For example, in keyless entry, Bluetooth Channel Sounding is used for zonal detection to securely authenticate the person approaching the vehicle or the smart lock. In asset management, Bluetooth Channel Sounding can be used to track the position of mobile assets through zones and boundaries maintained by an arrangement of statically positioned locator devices.

