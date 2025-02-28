Categories

RF arrestor provides robust protection

28 February 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

NexTek’s range of coaxial RF surge and lightning arrestors are designed and built to provide robust protection for any radio or coaxial RF transmission application. NexTek arrestors are high-performance designs, which pair excellent RF through-performance such as low losses with industry-leading surge and lightning performance ratings for long-lasting and worry-free protection.

These units help to prevent or minimise damage and injury to your radios, equipment, and users, and to ensure maximum reliability and uptime.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Further reading:

12 GHz four-channel multi-function chip
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ARF0412 from Advance RF is a highly integrated four-channel multifunction chip operating in the X-band with a working frequency range of 8 to 12 GHz.

Read more...
Wide-Bandgap Developer Forum 2025
Power Electronics / Power Management
To give designers the ultimate in design flexibility, the entire range of WBG power semiconductors will be provided including discretes, modules, and highly integrated solutions ranging from 40 V to 700 V for GaN and 400 V to 3,3 kV for SiC.

Read more...
Latest MotorXpert software drives FOC motors without shunts or sensors
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations has announced MotorXpert v3.0, a software suite for configuration, control and sensing of BLDC inverters that utilise the company’s BridgeSwitch motor-driver ICs.

Read more...
New 5 kW and 8 kW hybrid inverters
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
Switching time from on-grid to off-grid mode is a rapid 5 ms allowing for protection of sensitive electronic equipment.

Read more...
Power relays for energy management applications
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The Panasonic Industry HE-R Series is an energy management relay designed for single-phase or 3-phase AC charging units, combining high capacity, high switching, and low operating power into a small size power relay.

Read more...
Programmable switching DC PSU series
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The SPS6000X Series from Siglent is a programmable switching DC power supply with a wide range of single output and constant power features.

Read more...
Tiny MLCCs at 1250 V
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has expanded its CGA series for automotive and C series for commercial multilayer ceramic capacitors to 10 nF at 1250 V in 3225 size.

Read more...
PMIC extends life of BLE products
Avnet Silica Power Electronics / Power Management
Nordic Semiconductor’s nPM2100 PMIC incorporates an ultra-efficient boost regulator and a wide range of energy-saving features to significantly extend operating time in non-rechargeable battery applications.

Read more...
PCB-mount 40 W converter
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
With an ultra-compact 2,5 x 2,5 mm package and a high-power density of 93 W/in3, these converters are optimised for efficiency and space-saving designs.

Read more...
Upgraded multiphase power inductor
iCorp Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The increased demand for computing power in data centres has resulted in the development of multi-phase ultra-low profile, ultra-high current copper magnetic co-fired power inductors.

Read more...











