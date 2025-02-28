RF arrestor provides robust protection

28 February 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

NexTek’s range of coaxial RF surge and lightning arrestors are designed and built to provide robust protection for any radio or coaxial RF transmission application. NexTek arrestors are high-performance designs, which pair excellent RF through-performance such as low losses with industry-leading surge and lightning performance ratings for long-lasting and worry-free protection.

These units help to prevent or minimise damage and injury to your radios, equipment, and users, and to ensure maximum reliability and uptime.

