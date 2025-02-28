6 – 18 GHz driver amplifier

The QPA0022D from Qorvo is a high-performance driver amplifier fabricated on Qorvo’s production 0,15 µm pHEMT process. Covering a range of 6 to 18 GHz, the QPA0022D provides 24 dB small signal gain and 25 dBm P1dB with saturated power of 26 dBm. In addition, the amplifier has a low IMD3 level of -50 dBc at P OUT = 10 dBm/tone.

The amplifier has a bias of VG = -0,5 V (typical) with a VD = 5 V and IDQ = 175 mA. Die dimensions of the device are 2,95 x 1,47 x 0,1 mm.

The QPA0022D is matched to 50 Ω with integrated DC blocking caps on both I/O ports to provide easy handling and simplicity of integrating into other systems. The amplifier is an ideal choice for electronic warfare and communication systems.

