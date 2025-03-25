Webinar: How to get started with your power supply design

Designing a DC-DC converter can be challenging and complex, with many technical considerations. As specialist expertise in power supply design becomes scarcer, engineers look for ways to simplify the process, reduce design iterations, and accelerate time to market. At the same time, the increasing need to reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions intensifies the focus on efficiency in power supply design.

In this webinar, Niall Rice from Wurth Elektronik will outline the key considerations in the design of a DC-DC buck converter, why they matter, and explain how tools like Würth’s REDEXPERT simplify the design process, resulting in efficient, stable, and robust designs.

Topics covered include:

• Key design considerations such as component selection, efficiency, and EMC compliance.

• Tools and techniques for narrowing product selection and making good choices early in the design process.

• Using REDEXPERT to reduce design iterations and time-to-market by simplifying calculations, simulation, and validation.

Date: 25 March 2025

Time: 16:00 SAST

For more information visit emea.info.mouser.com/webinar-wurth-powersupplydesign-emea





