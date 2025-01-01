12 GHz four-channel multi-function chip

The ARF0412 from Advance RF is a highly integrated four-channel multifunction chip operating in the X-band, powered by a 3,3 V supply, and with a working frequency range of 8 to 12 GHz.

The chip integrates an internal low-noise amplifier, power amplifier, switch, 6-bit digital controlled attenuator, 6-bit digital controlled phase shifter, power divider, and beam control modules. These provide a maximum attenuation range of 31,5 dB with a step of 0,5 dB, and a phase shift range of 360 degrees with a step of 5,625 degrees.

The chip, which has a size of 9 x 9 mm, is packaged in a plastic QFN package with a total of 76 pins. Ideal applications for this chip include radar and high frequency communication systems.

