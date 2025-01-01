12 GHz four-channel multi-function chip

The ARF0412 from Advance RF is a highly integrated four-channel multifunction chip operating in the X-band, powered by a 3,3 V supply, and with a working frequency range of 8 to 12 GHz.
The chip integrates an internal low-noise amplifier, power amplifier, switch, 6-bit digital controlled attenuator, 6-bit digital controlled phase shifter, power divider, and beam control modules. These provide a maximum attenuation range of 31,5 dB with a step of 0,5 dB, and a phase shift range of 360 degrees with a step of 5,625 degrees.
The chip, which has a size of 9 x 9 mm, is packaged in a plastic QFN package with a total of 76 pins. Ideal applications for this chip include radar and high frequency communication systems.
RF arrestor provides robust protection RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
NexTek’s range of coaxial RF surge and lightning arrestors are designed and built to provide robust protection for any radio or coaxial RF transmission application.
Read more...IoT/M2M-optimised LTE module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.
Read more...New GNSS passive patch antenna RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HP24510A from Taoglas is a stacked patch GNSS passive antenna that operates from 1215 to 1610 MHz covering the L1/L2 GNSS spectrum.
Read more...Ultra-low power Bluetooth connectivity Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ delivers robust security and processing for common Bluetooth devices, while BG24L supports advanced AI/ML acceleration and Channel Sounding.
Read more...xG24 is now Bluetooth 6 certified Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs has been closely following the development of Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and is proud to announce that their xG24 SoCs and xGM240 modules are now Bluetooth 6.0 certified.