Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



12 GHz four-channel multi-function chip

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The ARF0412 from Advance RF is a highly integrated four-channel multifunction chip operating in the X-band, powered by a 3,3 V supply, and with a working frequency range of 8 to 12 GHz.

The chip integrates an internal low-noise amplifier, power amplifier, switch, 6-bit digital controlled attenuator, 6-bit digital controlled phase shifter, power divider, and beam control modules. These provide a maximum attenuation range of 31,5 dB with a step of 0,5 dB, and a phase shift range of 360 degrees with a step of 5,625 degrees.

The chip, which has a size of 9 x 9 mm, is packaged in a plastic QFN package with a total of 76 pins. Ideal applications for this chip include radar and high frequency communication systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Further reading:

RF arrestor provides robust protection
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
NexTek’s range of coaxial RF surge and lightning arrestors are designed and built to provide robust protection for any radio or coaxial RF transmission application.

Read more...
Strengthening public infrastructure with RFID tech
Osiris Technical Systems Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RFID technology, which enables automatic identification and tracking of objects, can play a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency and resilience of public infrastructure.

Read more...
IoT/M2M-optimised LTE module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The EG810M series is a series of LTE Cat 1 bis wireless communication modules specially designed by Quectel for M2M and IoT applications.

Read more...
New GNSS passive patch antenna
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HP24510A from Taoglas is a stacked patch GNSS passive antenna that operates from 1215 to 1610 MHz covering the L1/L2 GNSS spectrum.

Read more...
Transistor delivers power from DC to 6 GHz
NuVision Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
WAVEPIA has released their latest GaN-on-SiC transistor, the WP2806015UH(S), that delivers 15 W from DC to 6 GHz at 28 V.

Read more...
Coax achieves excellent performance
Spectrum Concepts Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Samtec’s new coaxial cable achieves excellent performance while subject to dynamic flexing.

Read more...
Ultra-low power Bluetooth connectivity
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ delivers robust security and processing for common Bluetooth devices, while BG24L supports advanced AI/ML acceleration and Channel Sounding.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth LE 5.0 module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The FGM840R has a built-in Cortex M33 and M23 dual-core processor and supports IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n protocol and BLE 5.0.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 8: The next evolution in wireless connectivity
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
It is expected that Wi-Fi 7 will be in use until 2028 before relinquishing control to Wi-Fi 8, which promises a better user experience.

Read more...
xG24 is now Bluetooth 6 certified
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs has been closely following the development of Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and is proud to announce that their xG24 SoCs and xGM240 modules are now Bluetooth 6.0 certified.

Read more...











