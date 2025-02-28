Experience premium label printing

Brady Corporation has introduced its new BradyPrinter i7500 for 76 mm core label rolls. The i7500 was designed with one goal in mind – to provide a pain-free experience when used in manufacturing, electronics, electrical facilities and laboratories.

The high-resolution printer automatically adjusts all its settings when new consumables are loaded. Ready to print in just 40 seconds, the printer also removes all calibration waste by printing the first label right. “The new BradyPrinter i7500 does not require users to adjust sensors, heat settings, define label dimensions or waste labels in calibration,” says Ömer Adisen, product manager benchtop printers & software at Brady Corporation. “We call it LabelSense. The technology reduces the frustrating trial and error of manual printer calibration to print readiness in just 40 seconds. That includes loading Brady consumables, designed so they can only be loaded the right way.”

In addition to auto-calibration, the BradyPrinter i7500 can print 76 mm core labels from any manufacturer in manual mode. “When considering a switch to the new label printing experience provided by the BradyPrinter i7500, there is no need to devalue current label stock. The BradyPrinter i7500 can print any 76 mm core labels, from any manufacturer,” says Adisen.

The Brady Workstation label design software includes an easy scan to print app and a data automation app to print labels at the right time with the right ERP-system data. The BradyPrinter i7500 supports print languages like ZPL and can print labels via other label design software.

