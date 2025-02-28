Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Print this page printer friendly version

Experience premium label printing

28 February 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Brady Corporation has introduced its new BradyPrinter i7500 for 76 mm core label rolls. The i7500 was designed with one goal in mind – to provide a pain-free experience when used in manufacturing, electronics, electrical facilities and laboratories.

The high-resolution printer automatically adjusts all its settings when new consumables are loaded. Ready to print in just 40 seconds, the printer also removes all calibration waste by printing the first label right. “The new BradyPrinter i7500 does not require users to adjust sensors, heat settings, define label dimensions or waste labels in calibration,” says Ömer Adisen, product manager benchtop printers & software at Brady Corporation. “We call it LabelSense. The technology reduces the frustrating trial and error of manual printer calibration to print readiness in just 40 seconds. That includes loading Brady consumables, designed so they can only be loaded the right way.”

In addition to auto-calibration, the BradyPrinter i7500 can print 76 mm core labels from any manufacturer in manual mode. “When considering a switch to the new label printing experience provided by the BradyPrinter i7500, there is no need to devalue current label stock. The BradyPrinter i7500 can print any 76 mm core labels, from any manufacturer,” says Adisen.

The Brady Workstation label design software includes an easy scan to print app and a data automation app to print labels at the right time with the right ERP-system data. The BradyPrinter i7500 supports print languages like ZPL and can print labels via other label design software.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 704 3295
Email: [email protected]
www: www.brady.eu
Articles: More information and articles about Brady Corporation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The successful development of PCBWay’s 24-layer, 6-order arbitrary interconnection HDI PCB
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
[Sponsored] The so-called interposer PCB is a highly precise, high-layer arbitrary interconnection HDI PCB that serves not only as a critical component for connecting and integrating different electronic components, but also acts as an intermediary layer for chip connections.

Read more...
Yamaha Robotics introduces surface-mounter innovations
Truth Electronic Manufacturing Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
These latest enhancements target automotive, aerospace, medical, lighting, and other demanding markets in printed circuit board manufacturing.

Read more...
Unlock Colour PCB Printing with PCBWay!
PCBWay Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
[Sponsored] PCBWay have announced that they have introduced colour UV printing equipment to better fulfil customers’ design needs.

Read more...
MY700JD Jet Dispenser
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mycronic’s MY700JD Jet Dispenser is the market’s fastest dispensing platform with a throughput rate vastly higher than traditional glue dispensers.

Read more...
Panasonic’s high-mix SMT solution
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The AM100 from Panasonic maintains the high standards for capability, flexibility, and reliability its customers expect in a cost-effective, incrementally scalable, high-mix SMT solution.

Read more...
Inspection with smart 3D AOI
Testerion Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Test Research Inc’s Core Features 3D AOI, the TR7700QC SII, is equipped with essential inspection functionalities tailored for the electronics manufacturing industry.

Read more...
Vision TripleX convection soldering
Truth Electronic Manufacturing Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Vision TripleX by Rehm Thermal Systems is a new patented development in the field of convection and vapour phase soldering.

Read more...
Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine
Testerion Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Fuji’s AIMEXR placement machine has been developed to be an all-rounder that is able to realise flexible and stable production from NPI to mass production.

Read more...
Europlacer’s new SMT placement machines
Truth Electronic Manufacturing Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ii-N1 is best for prototyping work and short production runs, while the ii-N2 is the perfect compromise between speed and flexibility for high-mix production.

Read more...
Panasonic mounter designed for the intelligent factory
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Panasonic’s latest mounter, the NPM-GW, is designed to enhance production lines with the end goal of having a fully functioning autonomous factory.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved