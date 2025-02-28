Categories

Computer/Embedded Technology



Computing in industrial environments

28 February 2025 Computer/Embedded Technology

The Panasonic Toughbook CF-33/CF33 Tablet is a 12,0-inch fully rugged device with hot-swappable twin batteries and highly configurable capabilities that bring unrivalled flexibility and performance for mobile business computing. Thanks to the optional detachable keyboard, the Toughbook CF-33/CF33 Tablet offers the best of both worlds for mobile workers.

Panasonic’s Toughbook CF-33/CF33 Tablet is one of the first rugged tablets powered by 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1270P vPro processor, and shipping with Windows 10 Pro, to deliver incredible performance. It also has a rich set of business interfaces with additional customisable options to meet the worker’s needs. With its hot-swappable twin batteries and outdoor viewing, and glove-enabled touchscreen, it is a versatile yet tough technology companion for mobile workers.

Target industries for the device include field service workers, maintenance and service technicians in utilities and telecommunications, as well as government agencies, defence, the police and other emergency services.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


