Wide-Bandgap Developer Forum 2025
EMP 2025 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook
For many years now, Infineon’s Wide-Bandgap Developer Forum has been an exciting event, bringing together experts from the fields of SiC and GaN. The next chapter in this exclusive event will take place on 11 March 2025 and, this year, broadcasting of the specialist presentations will be done live from Infineon’s studio in Munich allowing everyone to join the proceedings.
To give designers the ultimate in design flexibility, the entire range of WBG power semiconductors will be provided including discretes, modules, and highly integrated solutions ranging from 40 V to 700 V for GaN and 400 V to 3,3 kV for SiC.
The event will be kicked off with the keynote speech by our division presidents Dr Peter Wawer (Green Industrial Power) and Adam White (Power & Sensor Systems) who will provide inspiring insights into market developments and Infineon’s WBG strategy.
For more information visit www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/promopages/wide-bandgap-developer-forum
RF arrestor provides robust protection
RFiber Solutions
NexTek’s range of coaxial RF surge and lightning arrestors are designed and built to provide robust protection for any radio or coaxial RF transmission application.
Latest MotorXpert software drives FOC motors without shunts or sensors
EBV Electrolink
Power Integrations has announced MotorXpert v3.0, a software suite for configuration, control and sensing of BLDC inverters that utilise the company’s BridgeSwitch motor-driver ICs.
New 5 kW and 8 kW hybrid inverters
Current Automation
Switching time from on-grid to off-grid mode is a rapid 5 ms allowing for protection of sensitive electronic equipment.
Power relays for energy management applications
Future Electronics
The Panasonic Industry HE-R Series is an energy management relay designed for single-phase or 3-phase AC charging units, combining high capacity, high switching, and low operating power into a small size power relay.
Programmable switching DC PSU series
Vepac Electronics
The SPS6000X Series from Siglent is a programmable switching DC power supply with a wide range of single output and constant power features.
Tiny MLCCs at 1250 V
RS South Africa
TDK Corporation has expanded its CGA series for automotive and C series for commercial multilayer ceramic capacitors to 10 nF at 1250 V in 3225 size.
PMIC extends life of BLE products
Avnet Silica
Nordic Semiconductor’s nPM2100 PMIC incorporates an ultra-efficient boost regulator and a wide range of energy-saving features to significantly extend operating time in non-rechargeable battery applications.
PCB-mount 40 W converter
Vepac Electronics
With an ultra-compact 2,5 x 2,5 mm
package and a high-power density of 93 W/in3
, these converters are optimised for efficiency and space-saving designs.
Upgraded multiphase power inductor
iCorp Technologies
The increased demand for computing power in data centres has resulted in the development of multi-phase ultra-low profile, ultra-high current copper magnetic co-fired power inductors.
TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P receives carbon footprint verification
Current Automation
The Vanguard 1P trackers of TrinaTracker, a subsidiary of Trinasolar, have received Carbon Footprint Verification from the global inspections, certifications and laboratory testing provider Bureau Veritas.
