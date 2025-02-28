2-wire quad voltage output DAC

The AD5305 is a quad 8-bit buffered voltage output DAC in a 10-lead MSOP. The DAC operates from a single 2,5 to 5,5 V supply, consuming only 500 μA at 3 V.
The on-chip output amplifiers allow rail-to-rail output swing with a slew rate of 0,7 V/µs. The DAC has a 2-wire serial interface that operates at clock rates up to 400 kHz, and this interface is SMBus compatible at VDD < 3,6 V. Multiple devices can be placed on the same bus. The outputs of all DACs can be updated simultaneously using the software LDAC function.
The power consumption is 3 mW at 5 V,1,5 mW at 3 V, reducing to 1 μW in power-down mode, and this low power consumption of the DAC in normal operation makes it ideally suited for portable battery-operated equipment.
High-speed SAR ADC simplifies design Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADI AD4080 simplifies data converter integration by integrating a low drift reference buffer, low dropout regulators and a 16K result data FIFO buffer.
Read more...Ultra-low power Bluetooth connectivity Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ delivers robust security and processing for common Bluetooth devices, while BG24L supports advanced AI/ML acceleration and Channel Sounding.
Read more...xG24 is now Bluetooth 6 certified Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs has been closely following the development of Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and is proud to announce that their xG24 SoCs and xGM240 modules are now Bluetooth 6.0 certified.
Read more...250 W MasterGaN reference design for industrial PSUs Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has launched the EVL250WMG1L resonant-converter reference design based on the MasterGaN1L System-in-Package (SiP), to accelerate the design of gallium-nitride (GaN) PSUs that deliver superior efficiency and power density.
Read more...Ultrawideband Low Noise Amplifier Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADL8101 is an ultrawideband, low noise amplifier that operates from 10 kHz to 22 GHz with typical gain and noise figure of 14 dB and 3,5 dB respectively.