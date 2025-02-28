Categories

Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



2-wire quad voltage output DAC

28 February 2025 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The AD5305 is a quad 8-bit buffered voltage output DAC in a 10-lead MSOP. The DAC operates from a single 2,5 to 5,5 V supply, consuming only 500 μA at 3 V.

The on-chip output amplifiers allow rail-to-rail output swing with a slew rate of 0,7 V/µs. The DAC has a 2-wire serial interface that operates at clock rates up to 400 kHz, and this interface is SMBus compatible at VDD < 3,6 V. Multiple devices can be placed on the same bus. The outputs of all DACs can be updated simultaneously using the software LDAC function.

The power consumption is 3 mW at 5 V, 1,5 mW at 3 V, reducing to 1 μW in power-down mode, and this low power consumption of the DAC in normal operation makes it ideally suited for portable battery-operated equipment.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


