PCIe Gen 4 16-lane switch

28 February 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

PCIe switches are an indispensable solution, where efficient management of high-bandwidth data transfer and seamless communication between multiple devices or subsystems are critical. They provide scalability, reliability, and low-latency connectivity.

Microchip’s new PCI100x family of Switchtec PCIe Gen 4.0 switches are available in variants to support packet switching and multi-host applications. The company’s PCI1005 is a packet switch, which expands a single host PCIe port to as many as six endpoints. It is compliant with the PCI-SIG Gen5 specification and operates up to 16 GT/s.

High-speed DMA is supported and advanced Switchtec technology features include automatic error reporting (AER), downstream port containment (DPC) and completion timeout synthesis (CTS). The chips are available in wide temperature ranges including commercial (0 to 70°C), industrial (-40 to 85°C), and Automotive Grade 2 (-40 to 105°C) ambient ratings.

