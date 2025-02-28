Categories

Ultra-low-power MCX L microcontroller

28 February 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

The new MCX L series of ultra-low-power microcontrollers from NXP Semiconductors features a dual-core architecture with an independent low-power sense domain. This is to enable challenging battery-limited applications such as sensors for industrial monitoring, building management, and flow metering.

The MCX L series features an Arm Cortex-M33 core, running at up to 96 MHz. It also features a Cortex-M0+ core operating as an ultra-low-power always-on sense domain. They feature up to 512 kB Flash and up to 128 kB SRAM.

Equipped with a comprehensive suite of peripherals that remain fully operational even when the real-time processor is in sleep mode, the microcontrollers allow for independent functionality to ensure continuous data collection and processing. This helps to maximise battery life and optimise battery size, allowing for highly efficient always-on sensing.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


