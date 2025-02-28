Ultra-low-power MCX L microcontroller

The new MCX L series of ultra-low-power microcontrollers from NXP Semiconductors features a dual-core architecture with an independent low-power sense domain. This is to enable challenging battery-limited applications such as sensors for industrial monitoring, building management, and flow metering.
The MCX L series features an Arm Cortex-M33 core, running at up to 96 MHz. It also features a Cortex-M0+ core operating as an ultra-low-power always-on sense domain. They feature up to 512 kB Flash and up to 128 kB SRAM.
Equipped with a comprehensive suite of peripherals that remain fully operational even when the real-time processor is in sleep mode, the microcontrollers allow for independent functionality to ensure continuous data collection and processing. This helps to maximise battery life and optimise battery size, allowing for highly efficient always-on sensing.
Advanced eMMC storage solutions Future Electronics
Alliance Memory provides advanced NAND flash memory storage solutions that follow the JEDEC eMMC v5.1 standard to meet the growing demand for efficient, high-capacity storage solutions in today’s digital era.
PMIC extends life of BLE products Avnet Silica
Nordic Semiconductor’s nPM2100 PMIC incorporates an ultra-efficient boost regulator and a wide range of energy-saving features to significantly extend operating time in non-rechargeable battery applications.
Low-noise chip-scale atomic clock Avnet Silica
Microchip Technology has announced its second generation Low-Noise Chip-Scale Atomic Clock, model SA65-LN, in a lower profile height and designed to operate in a wider temperature range.
ESP32-C6 achieves Thread 1.4 certification iCorp Technologies
The ESP32-C6 has achieved Thread 1.4 Interoperability Certification, offering secure commissioning, advanced diagnostics, enhanced internet connectivity with Thread over Infrastructure, and optimised energy-efficient device roles.
PCIe Gen 4 16-lane switch RS South Africa
Microchip’s PCI100x devices deliver high performance and cost efficiency for any application where accelerated or specialised computing is used.
PowerGood DC-DC converter Vepac Electronics
Standard features on the full range of converters include output current limiting and short circuit protection, output over-voltage protection, and input under-voltage lockout.