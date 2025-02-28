AMCOM product selection guide

28 February 2025 News

AMCOM Communications has released its 2025 semiconductor product selection guide. Established in 1996 by engineers experienced in both microwave circuit design and microwave device fabrication, they specialise in the design and manufacture of a wide range of power FETs, MMIC power amplifiers, MMIC switches, and MMIC attenuators. The guide also includes a diverse line of connectorised modules that include high-power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, phase shifters, frequency mixers, RF filters, bias tees, splitters, combiners, and couplers.

Various new broadband MMIC PAs and switches for 2025 has been included, such as the:

• AM02018039WN-SN-R - a gallium nitride MMIC 8 W 2 – 18 GHz power amplifier with 20 dB gain and 39 dBm output power.

• AM253845WN-SN-R - a gallium nitride MMIC 30 W 2,5 – 3,8 GHz power amplifier with 22 dB gain and 45 dBm output power.

• AM024050S2WN-00-R – a SPDT 100 W (pulsed) 60 W (CW) reflective switch operating over frequencies from 250 MHz to 4 GHz.

Credit(s)

RFiber Solutions





