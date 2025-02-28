250 W MasterGaN reference design for industrial PSUs

28 February 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

STMicroelectronics has launched the EVL250WMG1L resonant-converter reference design based on the MasterGaN1L System-in-Package (SiP), to accelerate the design of gallium-nitride (GaN) PSUs that deliver superior efficiency and power density.

ST’s MasterGaN SiPs combine GaN power transistors with gate drivers specially optimised to ensure fast and perfectly controlled switching. Using these SiPs in place of an equivalent network of discrete components helps maximise performance and reliability, while also accelerating design and saving PCB space.

The new reference design targets industrial applications where space is limited, and efficiency is critical. Combining the MasterGaN1L, which contains two 650 V 150 mΩ GaN FETs, with ST’s L6599A resonant controller, the PSU achieves peak efficiency of over 94%.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





