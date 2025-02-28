250 W MasterGaN reference design for industrial PSUs

STMicroelectronics has launched the EVL250WMG1L resonant-converter reference design based on the MasterGaN1L System-in-Package (SiP), to accelerate the design of gallium-nitride (GaN) PSUs that deliver superior efficiency and power density.
ST’s MasterGaN SiPs combine GaN power transistors with gate drivers specially optimised to ensure fast and perfectly controlled switching. Using these SiPs in place of an equivalent network of discrete components helps maximise performance and reliability, while also accelerating design and saving PCB space.
The new reference design targets industrial applications where space is limited, and efficiency is critical. Combining the MasterGaN1L, which contains two 650 V 150 mΩ GaN FETs, with ST’s L6599A resonant controller, the PSU achieves peak efficiency of over 94%.
RF arrestor provides robust protection RFiber Solutions
NexTek's range of coaxial RF surge and lightning arrestors are designed and built to provide robust protection for any radio or coaxial RF transmission application.
Wide-Bandgap Developer Forum 2025
To give designers the ultimate in design flexibility, the entire range of WBG power semiconductors will be provided including discretes, modules, and highly integrated solutions ranging from 40 V to 700 V for GaN and 400 V to 3,3 kV for SiC.
Power relays for energy management applications Future Electronics
The Panasonic Industry HE-R Series is an energy management relay designed for single-phase or 3-phase AC charging units, combining high capacity, high switching, and low operating power into a small size power relay.
Programmable switching DC PSU series Vepac Electronics
The SPS6000X Series from Siglent is a programmable switching DC power supply with a wide range of single output and constant power features.
Tiny MLCCs at 1250 V RS South Africa
TDK Corporation has expanded its CGA series for automotive and C series for commercial multilayer ceramic capacitors to 10 nF at 1250 V in 3225 size.
High-speed SAR ADC simplifies design Altron Arrow
The ADI AD4080 simplifies data converter integration by integrating a low drift reference buffer, low dropout regulators and a 16K result data FIFO buffer.
PMIC extends life of BLE products Avnet Silica
Nordic Semiconductor's nPM2100 PMIC incorporates an ultra-efficient boost regulator and a wide range of energy-saving features to significantly extend operating time in non-rechargeable battery applications.