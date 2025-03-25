Webinar: Design-created micro-climates

28 February 2025 Events

Poor thermal management can lead to condensation and moisture accumulation on a PCB’s surface, triggering electrochemical migration (ECM) and other reliability failures. Aqueous Technologies is hosting a webinar titled ‘Localised harsh environments and ECM: Design-created micro-climates – the hidden threat within electronic devices’ that deals with this threat.

Through real-world case studies, including a billion-dollar recall of a popular video game console due to ECM failures, this webinar will illustrate how improper heat dissipation can create failure-prone conditions, even in devices designed for controlled environments.

Engineers and designers must not only consider external climatic factors, but also ensure that the device itself does not become its own worst enemy. By examining design strategies that mitigate localised harsh conditions, this webinar will emphasise the importance of holistic thermal management and an effective cleaning strategy in safeguarding reliability.

Date: Tuesday, 25 March 2025

Time: 16:00 SAST

To register visit http://bit.ly/41Dxp9H





