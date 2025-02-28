FoundriesFactory service more affordable for smaller OEMs

Foundries.io, an independent subsidiary of Qualcomm Innovation Center, has announced a new, tiered pricing scheme which reduces the cost of its highly regarded FoundriesFactory service for OEMs in the development phase of a new edge AI or Linux OS-based product, while offering added value to high-volume manufacturers of embedded products for the platform’s production and fleet maintenance features.

The new scheme replaces the fixed annual subscription with immediate effect for all new customers.

Coinciding with the new pricing arrangement, Foundries.io has also introduced new branding, reflecting its evolving identity as an independent subsidiary of QUIC. The Foundries.io team is rapidly growing, and our mission is both to help our customers to accelerate building Linux and AI-based Edge products, and to reduce development, maintenance and management costs.

Under the new tiered pricing scheme, customers start to pay a monthly subscription fee for the Professional Edition in the product development phase for their own hardware. OEMs’ hardware designs can be based on a range of SoCs produced by supported manufacturers, currently including Intel, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductor and Qualcomm Technologies.

Pre-revenue start-ups qualify for lower pricing at the start of product development. A free Community Edition with a limited set of development and security functions opens up the FoundriesFactory service for use by the maker community, and also enables individual developers to evaluate the service at no risk.

George Grey, VP of Technology at Qualcomm Technologies International, said, “The FoundriesFactory service has proved to be a powerful tool for OEM developers who have used the Yocto Project for the development of embedded and edge AI products, accelerating their time to market and helping to reduce costs. Now the new pricing model, under which developers can build, connect and update new designs using the FoundriesFactory service at a lower cost than before, brings the benefits of the service within reach of even more Linux OS-based product developers.”

For more information visit www.foundries.io






