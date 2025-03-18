Webinar: Advanced and secure AI processing

28 February 2025 Events

As devices advance, the demand for powerful processing solutions increases. The STM32MP2x series is ideal due to its advanced features, extensive connectivity, and robust security. It offers a stable, scalable platform for various applications, enabling customised solutions. With strong multimedia capabilities, AI processing, and a comprehensive ecosystem, the STM32MP2x simplifies the development and maintenance of advanced, highly connected applications, ensuring high performance, reliability, and security.

This 45-minute webinar, including a Q&A; session, will explore the STM32MP2x portfolio and its related development boards.

ST experts will cover the key features of the STM32MP257F-DK board and share strategies for optimising boot times. Attendees will learn how to leverage the STM32MP2x series to address common challenges, enhance performance, and accelerate your development process.

Date: Tuesday, 18 March 2025

Time: 15:00 SAST

To register for the webinar, visit content.st.com/industry-4-0-applications-with-stm32mp2x.html





