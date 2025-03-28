Categories

High-voltage step-down DC-DC converter

28 March 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MAX17793 is a high-efficiency, high-voltage, synchronous step-down DC-DC converter with integrated MOSFETs operating over an input voltage range of 3 to 80 V. The device can deliver up to 3 A current and generate output voltages ranging from 0,6V up to 90% of VIN.

The device features a MODE/SYNC pin that can be used to program the device in forced pulse-width modulation (PWM) or switching frequency modulation (SFM) modes of operation. This also synchronises the internal clock to an external clock. The device offers an enable/input undervoltage lockout pin to program the desired input voltage at which the converter turns on/off.

The device integrates a soft-start pin to reduce inrush currents during startup. A RESET/TJ pin is also available which can be used either to monitor the status of the output voltage or the die temperature. The die temperature monitor allows the user to directly measure the silicon die temperature instead of relying on theoretical estimation, thus enabling robust, reliable power supply design.


Further reading:

Innovative satellite navigation receiver
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics has released an innovative satellite navigation receiver to democratise precise positioning for automotive and industrial applications.

Read more...
LED driver for industrial power supply indication
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
A simple and small solution for driving an LED to provide visual feedback in the presence/absence of a system’s power using a chip not originally designed for this purpose.

Read more...
Full telemetry in tiny DC-DC converters
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
The FS160* series of µPOL DC-DC converters from TDK all offer full telemetry, provide increased performance, and are remarkable for extraordinary power density in the smallest sizes.

Read more...
Power IC supplies 1650 W
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations has announced a two-fold increase in power output from the HiperLCS-2 chipset with the new device now being able to deliver up to 1650 W of continuous output power.

Read more...
High-voltage contactors
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has announced two new additions to its high-voltage contactor portfolio for harsh environments: the HVC43MC with integrated mirror contact and the HVC45 with enhanced short-circuit current handling capability.

Read more...
Chokes rated at 36 A
RS South Africa Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has launched the EPCOS SurfIND series, a new range of current-compensated ring core double chokes for high currents and surface mounting.

Read more...
RF arrestor provides robust protection
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
NexTek’s range of coaxial RF surge and lightning arrestors are designed and built to provide robust protection for any radio or coaxial RF transmission application.

Read more...
Wide-Bandgap Developer Forum 2025
Power Electronics / Power Management
To give designers the ultimate in design flexibility, the entire range of WBG power semiconductors will be provided including discretes, modules, and highly integrated solutions ranging from 40 V to 700 V for GaN and 400 V to 3,3 kV for SiC.

Read more...
Latest MotorXpert software drives FOC motors without shunts or sensors
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations has announced MotorXpert v3.0, a software suite for configuration, control and sensing of BLDC inverters that utilise the company’s BridgeSwitch motor-driver ICs.

Read more...
New 5 kW and 8 kW hybrid inverters
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
Switching time from on-grid to off-grid mode is a rapid 5 ms allowing for protection of sensitive electronic equipment.

Read more...











