High-voltage step-down DC-DC converter

The MAX17793 is a high-efficiency, high-voltage, synchronous step-down DC-DC converter with integrated MOSFETs operating over an input voltage range of 3 to 80 V. The device can deliver up to 3 A current and generate output voltages ranging from 0,6V up to 90% of VIN.

The device features a MODE/SYNC pin that can be used to program the device in forced pulse-width modulation (PWM) or switching frequency modulation (SFM) modes of operation. This also synchronises the internal clock to an external clock. The device offers an enable/input undervoltage lockout pin to program the desired input voltage at which the converter turns on/off.

The device integrates a soft-start pin to reduce inrush currents during startup. A RESET/TJ pin is also available which can be used either to monitor the status of the output voltage or the die temperature. The die temperature monitor allows the user to directly measure the silicon die temperature instead of relying on theoretical estimation, thus enabling robust, reliable power supply design.

