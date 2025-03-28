Handheld RTSA up to 9,5 GHz

The PXE-90 from HAROGIC Technologies is a handheld Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer (RTSA) that operates from 9 kHz to 9,5 GHz. This spectrum analyser operates in standard sweep, detection analysis/zero span, and real-time spectrum analysis mode. It implements an FFT engine on the built-in FPGA and support frame compression with trace detection while ensuring no missing samples between FFT frames. This RTSA has an analysis bandwidth of 100 MHz and a resolution bandwidth from 1,90 kHz to 14,73 MHz. It has an amplitude accuracy of ±2 dB and an amplitude resolution of 0.75 dB.

The PXE-90 can measure parameters such as positive peak, negative peak, sample, average, RMS, channel/noise power, and maximum power. It can be interfaced with the HAROGIC’s SAStudio4 software that provides spectrum, waterfall chart, and historical trace of the signals.

The PXE-90 is easily controlled using its 10,1-inch multi-touch LCD screen and is available in benchtop enclosures that measure 246 x 76 x 33 mm.

