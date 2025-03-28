Handheld RTSA up to 9,5 GHz

The PXE-90 from HAROGIC Technologies is a handheld Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer (RTSA) that operates from 9 kHz to 9,5 GHz. This spectrum analyser operates in standard sweep, detection analysis/zero span, and real-time spectrum analysis mode. It implements an FFT engine on the built-in FPGA and support frame compression with trace detection while ensuring no missing samples between FFT frames. This RTSA has an analysis bandwidth of 100 MHz and a resolution bandwidth from 1,90 kHz to 14,73 MHz. It has an amplitude accuracy of ±2 dB and an amplitude resolution of 0.75 dB.
The PXE-90 can measure parameters such as positive peak, negative peak, sample, average, RMS, channel/noise power, and maximum power. It can be interfaced with the HAROGIC’s SAStudio4 software that provides spectrum, waterfall chart, and historical trace of the signals.
The PXE-90 is easily controlled using its 10,1-inch multi-touch LCD screen and is available in benchtop enclosures that measure 246 x 76 x 33 mm.
hybridNETBOX instrumentation platform Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The hybridNETBOX from Spectrum Instrumentation is an innovative instrumentation platform that combines a multi-channel arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) and a digitiser in a single portable unit.
Read more...Programmable switching DC PSU series Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The SPS6000X Series from Siglent is a programmable switching DC power supply with a wide range of single output and constant power features.
Read more...PCB-mount 40 W converter Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
With an ultra-compact 2,5 x 2,5 mm package and a high-power density of 93 W/in3, these converters are optimised for efficiency and space-saving designs.
Read more...Power Energy Meter for solar projects Mimic Components
Test & Measurement
The Mi550 Power Energy Meter is a handheld three-phase power quality analyser that connects externally with Rogowski coils or voltage-type CTs, allowing for testing without disconnection.
Read more...MT8870A for NTN NB-IoT testing Tamashi Technology Investments
Test & Measurement
Samsung Electronics has selected the Anritsu Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A for use on the mass-production lines of the Galaxy S25.
Read more...XJLink-PF40 JTAG controller ASIC Design Services
Test & Measurement
XJTAG, a specialist in electronic testing, has released its new XJLink-PF40 JTAG controller together with version 4 of its popular PCB software testing suite.
Read more...Computing in industrial environments Vepac Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
The Panasonic Toughbook CF-33/CF33 Tablet is a 12,0-inch fully rugged device with hot-swappable twin batteries and highly configurable capabilities.