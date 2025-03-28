High-voltage contactors

TDK Corporation has announced two new additions to its high-voltage contactor portfolio for harsh environments: the HVC43MC with integrated mirror contact and the HVC45 with enhanced short-circuit current handling capability. These new contactors for up to 1000 V DC enable reliable switching of lithium-ion batteries in traction applications, energy storage systems (ESS), and DC charging stations.

With an integrated mirror contact according to IEC 60947-4-1, the HVC43MC enables safe detection of the main contact’s position. This mechanically linked auxiliary contact provides reliable feedback about whether the main contact has opened or closed, enhancing system safety monitoring. The contactor can handle continuous currents up to 250 A and cut-off currents up to 450 A at 1000 V DC and 2000 A at 450 V DC, respectively, all in a compact package measuring 74,5 x 78 x 40,5 mm.

With a short-circuit current handling capability of up to 12 kA for 5 ms, the HVC45 sets an industry benchmark, surpassing conventional solutions in its size class that typically achieve 8 to 10 kA. This enhanced capability addresses the requirements of modern high-energy-density batteries that can achieve higher short-circuit currents. The contactor can handle continuous currents up to 300 A and features a maximum cut-off rating of 900 A at 1000 V DC and 2200 A at 450 V DC, respectively.

The contactors are available with 12 or 24 V coil voltages and are certified to CE, UKCA, and UL standards, supporting worldwide deployment.

